How a Young Woman from Peru Made a Fortune Painting Houses in the United States

Peruvian Woman’s Salary Painting Houses in the US Proves to be a Fortune

Atlanta, Georgia – A young woman from Peru, known as @chana_fd29 on TikTok, has taken the internet by storm after revealing the staggering amount of money she earns as a painter in the United States. In a video shared on September 13, the 20-year-old immigrant showcased a generous stack of bills, leaving her followers intrigued about her salary.

Chana, who moved to the US to pursue the “American dream,” has been sharing her journey on TikTok since May. Her recent video, which quickly gained popularity, shows her hard at work and then proudly displaying her salary. “I come to tell you, because many people have been asking me how much I earn in a week,” she shared in the video. “This week, in just six days, I made $1,000 dollars. This is what is earned in painting in the United States.”

To put her earnings into perspective, it is important to note that in Peru, the Minimum Living Remuneration stands at $1,025 soles per month. Comparatively, Chana’s weekly salary is fifteen times higher at a staggering $3,787.50 soles, making her monthly income a whopping $15,148 soles. These figures have left many Peruvians in awe of the opportunities the US offers in terms of wages.

However, Chana’s newfound wealth comes with its own set of challenges. In her TikTok videos, she has expressed feeling alone and isolated in the US, even revealing that she will be spending her first birthday away from her family. The cost of living is significantly higher in the US, which can pose difficulties for immigrants like Chana.

According to the Vivirenn portal, the rent for a three-bedroom home in Atlanta can go up to $1,800 dollars, approximately $6,817.50 soles, whereas in Peru, the cost reaches $2,718 soles, according to the Urbania portal. These disparities in living costs emphasize the sacrifices Chana has made to pursue a better life in the US.

Chana’s story serves as an inspiration for many aspiring immigrants in Peru and other countries. She has shown that with hard work and determination, one can achieve significant financial success. However, it also brings attention to the emotional toll and challenges faced by those who leave their homes in search of better opportunities.

As Chana continues to share her journey on social media, her story serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and rewards that come with chasing the American dream.

