How applied physics helps clean up uranium production sites | TUCcurrent

The Physics Colloquium at Chemnitz University of Technology on October 19, 2023 will be dedicated to the environmental cleanup of uranium mining and processing sites

Hauer mining during radiometric ore sorting, around 1960. Photo: Wismut GmbH

The upcoming edition of the Physics Colloquium of the Institute of Physics at Chemnitz University of Technology on October 19, 2023 from 3:30 p.m is all about environmental cleanup of uranium mining and processing sites. Dr. Christian Kunze, managing director of IAF-Radioökologie GmbH in Radeberg, talks about this in Central lecture hall building (lecture hall C10.013) the TUC, Reichenhainer Straße 90. The lecture is open to anyone interested. is held in English.

Using the example of uranium ore mining and uranium processing, Kunze introduces the life cycle of mines and illustrates the ecological legacy of uranium production as well as the technical options for rehabilitating the affected sites. Examples of successful remediation of mining and processing sites include the Wismut contaminated sites in Saxony and Thuringia and many others around the world. The lecture will also cover case studies such as: B. Studies on the convection of radon and dust formation in waste from uranium mining and uranium processing to show what applied physics can contribute to the remediation of uranium production sites.

Further information granted by Prof. Dr. Angela Thränhardt, telephone 0371 531-37636, email angela.thraenhardt@physik.tu-chemnitz.de.

Mario Steinebach

30.09.2023

