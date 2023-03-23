BODYTECH identified that the strength training and personalized training are the trends that are gaining strength for this generation.

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) prepared a list with the ranking of the main trends in fitness For people between the ages of 18 and 25.

In this report, he highlighted the increase in strength work and the accompaniment by a personalized trainer as the main actions carried out by centennials.

BODYTECH observed that this group of people attend the venues more frequently and have become the main protagonists, since they create communities to achieve goals such as increased muscle mass and decreased body fat.

“We have observed an increase from 38% to 52% in occupancy in the muscle-building areas with the arrival of the centennials. This is because This type of exercise helps the release of endorphins.definition and toning, which attracts attention since they want to look and feel good”, said Jorge Villa, BODYTECH Director of Operations.

According to the sports medical club, the increase in centennials in these areas is also due to the fact that find motivation when exercising in a groupThey attend with their friends after their daily activities and challenge each other.

Another aspect to highlight is the fact that more and more young women are developing strength exercises.

This activities help them raise their self-esteemimprove muscle tone, look more attractive and be healthier.

Well, as this gain is obtained, the body begins to burn calories more easily.

On the other hand, personalized training directed by a professional is ideal, especially in bodybuilding areas so that people receive proper instructions and prevent injuries due to malpractice.

“The muscle-building areas require greater assistance to avoid any type of injury when performing the movements. Centennials are requiring this type of accompaniment to execute the exercises correctly, that is, there is a correlation between these two tendencies”, stated Villa.

BODYTECH has professionals from the health such as nutritionists, sports doctors and physiotherapists willing to do an evaluation and provide the respective accompaniment for this type of population and thus ensure that they fulfill their purposes and take care of their physical and emotional health.

Comments