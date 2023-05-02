How are pensioners and retirees with a new bond adjustment?

10
Retirees and pensioners are equivalent to 49 dollars
The Minister of Labour, Francisco Torrealbaexplained how are the salaries and bonuses delivered to retirees of the national public administration and pensioners.
- Public administration retirees will charge the equivalent of 49 dollars as a war bond, plus the amount they are charging for retirement.
- pensioners of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) they will charge the equivalent in bolivars to 20 dollars of the indexed war bond, plus the 130 bolivars collected as a pension.
- active workers of the public administration will charge the equivalent of 30 dollars for the war bond plus 40 dollars food ticket, in its equivalent to bolivars.
Retirees and pensioners opt for the Economic Warfare bonus
