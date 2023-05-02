How are pensioners and retirees with a new bond adjustment?

The Minister of Labour, Francisco Torrealbaexplained how are the salaries and bonuses delivered to retirees of the national public administration and pensioners.

Public administration retirees will charge the equivalent of 49 dollars as a war bond, plus the amount they are charging for retirement.

will charge the equivalent of as a war bond, for retirement. pensioners of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) they will charge the equivalent in bolivars to 20 dollars of the indexed war bond, plus the 130 bolivars collected as a pension.

of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) of the indexed war bond, plus the 130 bolivars collected as a pension. active workers of the public administration will charge the equivalent of 30 dollars for the war bond plus 40 dollars food ticket, in its equivalent to bolivars.

Active workers of the APN will receive the equivalent in Bs to 30 USD for the concept of war bonus plus the equivalent in Bs to 40 USD of food ticket and their salary, the war bonus plus the food ticket will be indexed periodically. #WorkersWithMaduro pic.twitter.com/jTCqtuGhRk – Francisco Torrealba (@torrealbaf) May 2, 2023

Retirees and pensioners opt for the Economic Warfare bonus

Also read: President Maduro raises the Economic Warfare bonus to $30 per month