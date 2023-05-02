Home » How are pensioners and retirees with a new bond adjustment?
News

How are pensioners and retirees with a new bond adjustment?

by admin
How are pensioners and retirees with a new bond adjustment?

Retirees and pensioners are equivalent to 49 dollars

The Minister of Labour, Francisco Torrealbaexplained how are the salaries and bonuses delivered to retirees of the national public administration and pensioners.

  • Public administration retirees will charge the equivalent of 49 dollars as a war bond, plus the amount they are charging for retirement.
  • pensioners of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) they will charge the equivalent in bolivars to 20 dollars of the indexed war bond, plus the 130 bolivars collected as a pension.
  • active workers of the public administration will charge the equivalent of 30 dollars for the war bond plus 40 dollars food ticket, in its equivalent to bolivars.

Retirees and pensioners opt for the Economic Warfare bonus

pensioners

Also read: President Maduro raises the Economic Warfare bonus to $30 per month

Avatar of Alvaro Idrogo

Journalist, Writer and Content Editor in the truth of Monagas, Community Manager: The truth of Monagas, Monagas Visión and Sonora 99.3 FM. Atty. in social communication

See also  Fight against neo-Nazis: Dortmund police see success – Westphalia-Lippe – news

You may also like

Innovative approaches to urban development from an interdisciplinary...

Talks and Tests – Mashriq TV

Petro proposes territorial and progressive ceasefire to advance...

PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck...

A month after the fire in Ciudad Juárez,...

Special Registrar of Arauca denounced an Araucanian deputy...

G77+China calls for end of sanctions and new...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, May 4,...

BVV to the misfortune with punt

Sabalenka goes to the semifinals of the Madrid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy