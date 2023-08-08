How are the commissions for government projects?

IN THE NEXT DAYS, the debate will be reactivated in plenary sessions on the pension and health reform, the Senate and the Chamber, respectively, amid the controversy over its scope. Meanwhile, other projects will also be filed that, in the same way, are from the Government and that do not generate less discussion. Below is a study of how the possibilities for the approval of these initiatives are seen, and how the charges are in the different commissions between the ruling party and the opposition.

Firstly, we started with the pension reform in the plenary session of the Senate. The government coalition has 50 votes that could be said to be secure: 20 from the Historical Pact, at least 7 from the Liberal Party, 12 from Alianza Verde-Centro Esperanza, 5 from Comunes, 2 from the indigenous people and it is believed that some 4 from the Party of the u

While the opposition and the independents reach 60 votes: at least 6 from the Liberals, 1 from Alianza Verde-Centro Esperanza, 13 from the Democratic Center, 11 from Cambios Radical, 15 from the Conservative Party, 6 from La U and 4 from MIRA.

So, considering the above, it should be noted that the government coalition does not have the votes to move forward with the pension reform in the plenary session of the Senate. This would not imply that the initiative will be shelved, because according to what happened in the first debate in the Seventh Committee, some aspects are viewed favorably by the different benches, such as assigning an income of $223,000 per month to older adults who did not manage to retire.

However, the part of the project that makes people who earn up to three monthly minimum wages forced to contribute to Colpensiones, the public fund, could also be modified or even sunk.

And that, in addition, although it allows those who earn more than three minimum wages to be in a private fund, it requires that they take the first three salaries to Colpensiones.

On the other hand, there is the health reform, a project that is going for its second debate in the plenary session of the Chamber, after passing the first one in the Seventh Commission. Undoubtedly, it should be remembered that it is the most controversial initiative that the Government has filed to date, since among some of its aspects is the elimination of the EPS.

On paper, the ruling party would have the majority with 95 votes, against 89 for the opposition and independents. However, the final result depends on how the Liberal Party votes, which, although it remains in the coalition, its bench is divided, since an important part wants to move towards independence, while the other proposes to stay where they are.

However, it is important to highlight that the head of the Liberal Party, former President César Gaviria, is one of the most critical of the health reform because he considers that it endangers a system that, according to him, needs adjustments, but that must be build on what has been built.

Two possibilities are seen for the health reform in the plenary session of the Chamber: one that is sunk. In this sense, voices in the opposition and independents have proposed that the initiative be withdrawn and that a new project be presented; or failing that, continue the discussion of the counter-reforms presented by Cambio Radical and the Liberal Party.

The other possibility that he sees is that the government project is approved in the second debate, but with severe adjustments such as the EPS continuing as it is today.

Regarding the labor reform project, it should be noted that it must be processed again in the seventh commissions, since it collapsed in the last legislature due to lack of debate, due to the great differences that the political parties have compared to the articles presented by the Government.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, announced that the Executive will insist on this initiative in the second half of 2023.

Education reform

The national government announced that it will file this year the reform of Law 30 on higher education, as well as the statutory bill that seeks to regulate fundamental rights.

The reform of Law 30 of 1992 seeks, according to the Ministry, to strengthen access to higher education, the financing of state Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and educational well-being, among others, in order to guarantee this fundamental right.

The reform to Law 30 must be processed in the sixth commissions. In the case of the Senate, the ruling party has the majority with 7 votes, compared to 6 for the opposition and independents. For this reason, he has a chance to get the initiative approved in this legislative cell.

However, in the Sixth Commission, there is no expectation as to which side the Liberal Party will take, since it does not have senators.

While the forces are balanced in the Sixth Commission of the House of Representatives, 10 parliamentarians would be with the ruling party and 10 from the opposition and the independents.

The statutory bill that seeks to regulate the fundamental right to education must be processed by the first commissions.

In the First Commission of the Senate, the opposition and the independents would have the majority with 11 votes, compared to 9 for the government coalition. In this case, the Liberals and the U would be decisive in the approval or collapse of this government project, since they add up to 4 parliamentarians.

In the same way, in the First Commission of the House of Representatives, the opposition and the independents would have the majority with 22 votes, compared to 17 that the coalition that defends the policies of President Petro would add.

In the first commissions, prison humanization projects must also be processed, such as the submission to justice by high-impact armed groups, initiatives that collapsed in the last legislature, and that the Government said it would insist in them.

Mining Code

President Petro also announced that the reform of the 2001 Mining Code will be filed in the second half of this year, an initiative that has been presented to Congress on several occasions, without success.

Even in the first government of Juan Manuel Santos, the Congress of the Republic approved this reform, but it failed in the review of the Constitutional Court because prior consultation was ignored.

This reform must be processed in the fifth committees of the Senate and House.

In the Fifth Commission of the Senate, the majorities are held by the opposition and independents with 8 votes, compared to 5 for the government coalition.

It is believed that the project that the Government presents to reform the Mining Code includes restrictions on the extractive activity of oil and coal, taking into account that the transition to clean energy is one of its banners due to the problem of climate change.

If the project goes in that direction, it would not be easy because the opposition and independents defend the oil and extractive activities of coal and other minerals for the significant income they bring to the nation. This without neglecting the fact that these political sectors agree on the need for the transition to clean energy, but that it be done gradually.

In the Fifth Commission of the Chamber, the government coalition would have a meager majority of 12 votes, against 11 for the opposition and the independents. These accounts could vary depending on, as said, the position taken by the Liberal Party in one sense or another.

public services law

In the sixth commissions of the Senate and the Chamber, the reform project to the Public Services Law announced by the national Government must be processed, in order to put an end to the high rates.

