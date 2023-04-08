The regional elections will get off to a good start next June, which will begin with the opening of the registration of candidates and the consequent start of the campaign. In advance, several processes have already been prepared for this appointment with democracy. Here are some of the steps that have been taken:

Candidates by signatures

A total of 1,053 committees made up of significant groups of citizens have registered with the National Registry to collect signatures, in order to endorse candidates or lists in the regional elections next October. According to the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE), there is an increase in the number compared to similar elections in 2019.

The EOM has pointed out that, as has been usual in recent election processes, the position for which the largest number of significant groups of citizens present themselves is the municipal mayoralties.

The registered groups that seek to endorse mayoral candidates concentrate 84.6% of the total, with 891 registered committees.

For municipal or district council, 76 citizen committees have registered; for government 71; for JAL 12 and for assembly 3.

Significant groups of citizens

Since last October 29, the registration of identity cards of citizens who changed their district or municipality of residence, after the presidential and legislative elections of 2022, was opened. A total of 354,295 people have complied with this procedure so far.

The MOE, which monitors this process, indicated in the most recent report that based on a statistical analysis of the identification card registration rates, compared with all municipalities or polling stations, it is possible to detect both cases of possible transhumance , as regions that require special attention from the electoral organization.

At the departmental level, the MOE highlights cases with high registration rates such as Guainía, Vaupés and Meta, the highest rates at the national level with 23.12; 22.3 and 21.76 enrolled per thousand inhabitants respectively (more than 2.47; 2.39 and 2.33 times the national level rate respectively).

At the municipal level, this NGO found a group of 12 municipalities that have the highest registration rate in the entire country, headed by Jagua del Pilar, in La Guajira; and Puerto Gaitán in Meta.

electoral guarantees

The Government defined on March 17 the National Electoral Guarantee Plan for October, within the framework of the Subcommittee on Security and Public Order.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, indicated that “we have developed permanent lines of action, we have made a schedule that begins by calling not only the Public Order Subcommittee, but also the National Electoral Guarantees Commission that will meet on April 20 in the city of Bogotá, to evaluate the 90 measures that we have adopted as the National Guarantee Plan in Colombia”.

For its part, the National Registry of Civil Status created its own cybersecurity system, in order to prevent attacks on the different digital platforms that will be used in the preparation and logistics of regional elections for the election of governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors.

“We have opened the new cybersecurity center that will work in the entity. With it, in addition to taking care of the biometric data of Colombians, we will also shield the country’s electoral processes,” explained the National Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha.

political violence

An upsurge in political violence in the face of the regional elections in October has been evidenced, the MOE said in a report, cut to January 31, 2023, compared to similar elections in 2019.

Since last October 29, when the elections began with the opening of the ID registration process, a total of 128 acts of violence against political, social and community leaders were registered, being Santander, Cauca, Bogotá, Antioquia and Nariño. the most affected territories. A total that represents an increase of 93.3% compared to 2019, in which 66 were registered.

On the other hand, the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC) indicated that last October the annual increase in deaths from political violence, which has been occurring almost every month, accelerated.

While in the last summit of governors in March, the leaders warned of a risk to the regional elections due to the presence of illegal armed groups.

“In the voice of the local leaders, they could quickly locate us in situations as complex as those that occurred in 2002, such as the suspension and postponement of elections in the municipalities, the constraint on the voter and the candidates, and the threat against the lives of all the citizens”, indicated the presidents.

No change in regulations

The regional elections in October will be held with the same regulations as the presidential and legislative ones in 2022, when the Government’s intention to bring into force the political reform was frustrated, which, as is known, the Petro administration had to withdraw after it did not reach consensus in Congress.

As a consequence, initiatives such as the closed list and the parity list were left to see.

However, the reform of the Electoral Code remains in Congress, a discussion that is scheduled to restart the First Committee of the Senate next Monday.

Even if this reform were approved by Congress, it is ruled out that it will be implemented in the October elections, since it is a statutory norm that has automatic control by the Constitutional Court.

cross-party consultations

A total of 24 parties, of the 33 that have legal status, told the National Electoral Council their intention to hold internal or inter-party consultations next June, to choose candidates for the due territorial elections.

According to the electoral calendar published by the National Registry, the popular or inter-party consultations will be held on June 4, where the candidates who will compete for local power positions will be selected.

The body pointed out that; “In the event that consultations are requested for the selection of candidates for popularly elected positions, the pre-candidates may register with the National Registry of Civil Status from April 10 to May 4, 2023.”

Political parties and movements have until next May to ratify before the National Electoral Council that they will participate in the consultations on June 4.