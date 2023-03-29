Julian Andres Santa

A part of tranquility and the call for joint commitment to make the National and Paranational Games of the Eje Cafetero 2023, was the message who delivered the MMinister of Sport, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, in the fourteenth organizing committee that developed yesterday in the Governorate of Quindío.

“Although the initial part of the committee focused on the infrastructure and the attention is focused on the scenarios, which we monitor, the Games belong to the athletes and as such, they have a social component that involves girls and boys. , to entire families in the region thanks to an intersectoral effort between tourism and education. That will be his great legacy.” express.

They analyzed the progress of works

In said committee A detailed analysis of the current state of the 32 works was provided, of which nine are co-financed by the Ministry. Of these, eight have already begun work: the Manizales Major Coliseum; the Parque Bosque Popular skating rink; the rugby and beach volleyball stage; the Minor Coliseum and the Major Coliseum of Pereira, as well as the athletics track, the gymnastics Coliseum and the Café in Armenia.

Key date May 31

LThe entity’s internal commissions will continue to follow up on the schedules and the deadline date was defined for May 31 so that, once the progress of the work in the different scenarios has been analyzed, determine if the championships remain in the original venues or they can present some modification.

They trust to meet the times

This was confirmed by the director of the Games, Baltazar Medina: “the intention of the committee has always been the same: that the Games take place in the Coffee Region. We are confident that the stages will arrive by November 11 and in the event of eventual delays in the delivery of works, which we hope will not happen, the option for the sport that had to move to relocate to the same city would be evaluated, failing that in the region and as a last alternative, Valle del Cauca welcomes it as a sub-headquarters”.

Tours today in Pereira

Today there will be tours in the Perla del Otún to find out the current status and progress of the works in the Minor Coliseum, Major Coliseum, Archery, Pools of the Olympic Village and will end in the Sports House.