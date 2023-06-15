How are we Ecuadorians going to vote? – breaking latest news

Luis Jimenez Tenesaca

In a short time, Ecuadorians will be called to the polls in an atypical and accelerated electoral process. Faced with this situation, campaign strategists and managers will have a great challenge: to analyze electoral behavior in order to position their candidates in the subconscious of the citizenry.

And it is that electoral behavior is a multidisciplinary area of ​​study that seeks to understand how citizens make voting decisions in electoral processes. Understanding the factors that influence these decisions is essential to analyze and try to predict electoral results, as well as to design effective political strategies.

Electoral behavior is a complex phenomenon that has aroused the interest of academics, political scientists and sociologists throughout history. The way in which individuals choose their political representatives is a crucial study topic to understand the democratic dynamics of a society.

Within electoral behavior is partisan, which refers to the tendency of voters to maintain loyalty to a particular political party. Large numbers of Ecuadorians who identify with a party tend to consistently vote for its candidates, regardless of circumstances or the charisma of rival candidates. This type of electoral behavior is based on ideological affinity, shared values ​​or even on family tradition.

We also have rational behavior that is based on informed and calculated decision making. Voters who follow this approach carefully evaluate political platforms, candidate backgrounds, and election promises. They seek to maximize their own interests and benefits by voting for the candidate they consider best suited to achieve their personal or collective goals.

On the other hand, we have emotional electoral behavior, which is based on affective and emotional responses towards candidates or specific issues. Voters can be influenced by empathy, liking, or dislike for candidates, as well as emotionally charged issues such as social justice, gender equity, or environmental protection. In this case, decision making can be impulsive and based on intuition.

While contextual electoral behavior refers to the influence of the social, economic and political environment on voting decisions. Voters can be influenced by current events (issues), economic crises, social conflicts or natural disasters that affect their perception of the candidates and political problems. Contextual circumstances can temporarily modify electoral preferences and lead to significant changes in election results.

And finally, we have strategic electoral behavior, which implies that voters consider the general political panorama and act accordingly. They can tactically vote for a candidate or party other than their original preference in order to prevent another unwanted candidate or party from coming to power. This type of electoral behavior is more common in electoral systems where methods such as the useful vote or the strategic vote are used.

Voting behavior is a complex phenomenon that is influenced by a wide range of factors, from party identification to contextual circumstances and individual emotions. Voters may display entrenched partisan behavior, reasoned decision-making, emotional response, or even tactical strategy. Understanding these different types of electoral behavior is essential to analyze the functioning of democracies and the preferences of voters. Studies in this field continue to evolve because human behavior also evolves and for this reason new perspectives continue to be provided on how individuals choose their representatives and how informed and conscious electoral participation can be fostered.