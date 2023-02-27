Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán published a video singing champeta on his social networks in the middle of a presentation in Antioch.

In the clip, the artist is singing the song ‘La diosa’ from ‘Papo Man’: “How about a champetica for this afternoon? Here I leave this memory with my brother @papomanlaleyenda in his land Arbolete, Antioquia. How are you? let the spit be formed”, wrote the artist in the publication to accompany the video.

At the invitation, Papoman got on the stage and together they performed the musical success.

“Oh, you asked me to dance with you, I told you, grant me this piece, you replied: ‘I invited you first’. I don’t care come brunette, let’s dance. We slide all over the track, you danced like a goddess. We look at each other, fix our mouths, we join in a deep kiss”, says a verse of the song.

After ‘taking a look’ at the comments, it was possible to see that all Internet users congratulated the artist on his interpretation: “What he sings looks good”, “Sauce, vallenato, ranchera and now champeticaquite a showman”, “He who knows how to sing, sings what they put on him”, “What a boy to have the last name well placed”, “Elder is too versatile an artist”.