Currently, Ana del Castillo is one of the most recognized female singers of Vallenato music. Thanks to her voice and her particular way of being, she has made a ‘name’ and a career in a genre dominated by the male gender.

Last week, Ana made headlines for her talent and people skills, which allowed her to fill the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata. However, this week she became a trend because she revealed her real name.

The young singer, born in Valledupar on April 9, 1999, is called Ana María Cecilia Maireth del Castillo Jiménez. Surprisingly few people knew this fact.

The artist, who released her new album ‘El favor de Dios’ on January 14, was invited to the television program ‘Buen día Colombia’ and there she appeared with her full name.