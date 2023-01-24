Home News How are you? The real name of Ana del Castillo caused a stir on social networks
News

How are you? The real name of Ana del Castillo caused a stir on social networks

by admin
How are you? The real name of Ana del Castillo caused a stir on social networks

Currently, Ana del Castillo is one of the most recognized female singers of Vallenato music. Thanks to her voice and her particular way of being, she has made a ‘name’ and a career in a genre dominated by the male gender.

Last week, Ana made headlines for her talent and people skills, which allowed her to fill the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata. However, this week she became a trend because she revealed her real name.

The young singer, born in Valledupar on April 9, 1999, is called Ana María Cecilia Maireth del Castillo Jiménez. Surprisingly few people knew this fact.

The artist, who released her new album ‘El favor de Dios’ on January 14, was invited to the television program ‘Buen día Colombia’ and there she appeared with her full name.

See also  More than 56 thousand school places available in the 18 municipalities of Casanare not certified in education – news

You may also like

Politics and rebellion of gaia

Humanity or inhumanity – El Diario

88 thousand students return to classes in Santa...

They capture a man for the crime of...

Deportivo Pasto players stranded in Peru due to...

Small rivers would generate energy in non-interconnected areas...

[Third Anniversary of Wuhan’s Lockdown]Interview with Li Zehua...

FAC manages the return to the country of...

Incredible, Citroën reached historic figures in the Colombian...

In Villanueva they will build a biomass plant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy