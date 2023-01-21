Diomedes Diaz is one of the vallenato artists most listened to in Latin American Spanish-speaking countries. But what would one of his classics sound like on English?

The artist Camilo Rivera, who uploads this type of video on social networks, tried to sing in English ‘Without measuring distances’ vallenata song composed by Gustavo Gutierrez and recorded by him Chief of the Board.

Of course, the publication did not go unnoticed and generated all kinds of comments. “The English version doesn’t sound bad”, “Nothing else with the rhythm makes you want a bottle”, “It sounds cool”, were some of the comments.

Rivera, who appears on Instagram as @elacordonea, has played other vallenato successes in english, example the song ‘Obsession’composed by the accordion player Sergio Amaris and recorded in 1991 by The Vallenatas Stars.

Camilo Rivera is also a founder of the band ‘Nonprofit’, who were nominated for Grammy Latino in 2022 for his song ‘El Parrandero’ with Carlos Vives.