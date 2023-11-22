How asynchronous communication relieves teams and makes them more effective

Post-pandemic, companies around the world have accepted that the remote approach is an inevitable part of the modern world of work. Distributed teams, hybrid concepts and remote collaboration with digital collaboration and communication systems are methods that are inextricably linked to knowledge work now and in the future.

But a lot of it is still relatively new – and the muscle of asynchronous communication in particular is not yet particularly well trained in many teams. The challenge of distributed teams is not the physical distance, but rather the existing tools and processes, which are often designed more for classic working methods and personal collaboration.

Communication takes up almost half of the working day

When should teams communicate asynchronously and when is face-to-face communication the better choice? How to ensure teams get the most out of asynchronous communication? In order to answer these questions, it must first be clear what the difference is. Asynchronous is any communication that takes place with a time delay, i.e. not in real time. This includes emails, discussions on wiki pages, ticket comments – and voting in group chats is also technically asynchronous. In contrast, synchronous communication takes place live, i.e. in meetings, video calls, telephone calls.

Why the rise of asynchronous communication and collaboration is so relevant becomes clear when we look at how much time we spend communicating. One Study of Loom has shown that knowledge workers spend an average of three hours and 43 minutes (!) on this – including emails, chats, video conferences, meetings and telephone conversations. So for almost half the day we do nothing other than coordinate with other people.

Now communication is not a bad thing, on the contrary: Agility is essentially about communication. But when do we actually complete our productive tasks when half of the working day is already reserved for other things?

During the pandemic, synchronous communication has become even more excessive

The pandemic forced many teams into remote configurations overnight – but what happened in terms of communication? Instead of fundamentally changing processes and methods, most teams simply transferred their usual and habitual concepts into the digital world. Face-to-face meetings in a shared room have simply been replaced by video calls. And since a video call is much easier to organize than a physical meeting, the number of face-to-face meetings has actually increased! So communication has not become leaner, but has also increased.

This development actually goes against the interests of the teams. Expressed in one number: 76 percent of employees feel more distracted and disturbed by video meetings than by face-to-face conversations. And since remote is here to stay, teams should seriously think about how often they communicate synchronously and how they make their communications not just effective, but efficient.

The initial question is: Does this task really require synchronous coordination – or are there more suitable ways of asynchronous communication?

How asynchronous communication can replace synchronous coordination – three examples

The following three examples show that things that are often dealt with in personal meetings can be coordinated and organized just as well and better asynchronously.

Idea generation and brainstorming

A group comes together in a room to collect as many ideas as possible on a topic or task in a concentrated effort. Unfortunately, many of these sessions fall short of expectations. Brainstorming sessions always have the implicit claim: Have an idea! But as we all know, ideas cannot be forced. And it is not uncommon for participants to leave the meeting thinking that they had wasted their time together.

Asynchronous idea generation can be much more effective and productive. The advantage of this communication approach is that people can work at their own pace and have time to think and reflect. In addition, more introverted team members also have an equal opportunity to participate and express themselves productively, which is often not the case in synchronous meetings.

Asynchronous work promotes creativity, reduces interruptions and reduces pressure. And this increases the likelihood that the bottom line will ultimately be real ideas and not just standard stuff or even scrap.

Planning work

After collecting ideas, the ideas and suggestions must be brought to life, i.e. broken down into concrete to-dos and prepared for further processing. And this planning doesn’t necessarily have to take place together in a (physical or virtual) room in front of a board, because there are perfect tools for that.

Modern project and work management solutions help teams work together on these plans. A system like Jira helps the team break down their ideas into actionable individual tasks in a centralized digital location and fully operationalize, assign, prioritize, map their dependencies and share them transparently, with the status visible at all times. Where are meetings and calls needed?

Statusmeetings

Why should you read something that you have already written down and documented again during a meeting? And what about the stakeholders who cannot attend this event? Status meetings are relics of the pre-digital age. The purpose of such an appointment is to establish alignment and compare information. But this doesn’t require a face-to-face conversation with half a dozen people in which the team regurgitates existing information.

A tool like Atlas makes a team’s goals and the status of their achievement transparent at all times. Stakeholders can identify at a glance the projects on which the teams are primarily working and see how goals are being achieved. Jira and Confluence also help to create the greatest possible transparency and keep everyone involved comprehensively informed without having to schedule meetings. Synchronous meetings are a very inefficient way to obtain status information.

Meeting rooms: It’s good if they remain unused more often!

Overcoming habitualized methods

This does not mean that synchronous communication has basically become obsolete. As already said at the beginning: direct communication is an inseparable part of the agile way of working. Nobody wants to take away from the Scrum Team’s standups and retrospectives, nor the team events or team building activities. But synchronous communication should take place in the right context with the right goals – and not because it has always been done that way.

The following tips can help to establish asynchronous communication more strongly in the team without affecting meaningful real-time coordination:

Small changes in communicative behavior sometimes have big effects. If team members take a look at their calendars and think about whether one of the meetings scheduled next week could be replaced by asynchronous communication, there will definitely be one or two dates that are suitable for this. Voilà: All participants are saved 30 to 60 (probably unproductive) minutes! Experiments make sense! Every team and every company is different, and what works in one context may not be effective in the next. What works great? What doesn’t work so well – and for what reasons? The team should think carefully about this. What asynchronous best practices have emerged in the team? Do team members have ideas on how communication can be made even more efficient? The team should document and share these impulses in a central location. There must be a consensus within the team about the best form of collaboration, otherwise there is a risk that the initiative will largely fizzle out. Measures such as Working Agreements can help achieve such an alignment. Preparatory work is important. If asynchronous communication is to become the standard, the team must habituate digital documentation in systems like Jira and Confluence. Fully operationalized tickets and transparently available information are important prerequisites. The use of asynchronous communication tools should be done with intention. They should help the team, but not dictate the team’s work. For example, it can help to set aside fixed blocks of time for editing chat messages, Jira comments and Confluence mentions.

Want to know more about how Atlassian tools support asynchronous communication? Then get in touch with us! Our specialist team will be happy to talk to you about your use cases and requirements and show you what Jira, Confluence and Co. can do to relieve your teams and make coordination more effective.

Further information

Meetings as a last option: Asynchronous communication with Atlassian Confluence and Jira

Remote Employee Experience: The new employee experience needs communication, transparency – and the right tools

Synchronous communication in companies is expensive

“I intend to…” – Why modern companies need an empowerment culture

Share this: Facebook

X

