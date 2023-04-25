How Awesome Custom Fields for Jira helps with clear and visible communication

Back in 2011, when download speeds of 2 Mbps were considered pretty fast, a company called Netflix was sending out rental DVDs for customers to watch at home. As technology continued to evolve and Internet speeds improved, Netflix finally made the decision to stream content. The company launched a streaming service and called it Qwikster.

In the history of failed brand launches and poor communication, Qwikster holds a special status. Not only did the name mean absolutely nothing to existing Netflix customers, it got worse. People who tried to contact Qwikster via Twitter found that they were communicating with a teenager who had a fondness for certain smokable plants. Some of his tweets were legendary, leaving baffled customers wondering what the new Netflix business model really was. Netflix prices plummeted, Qwikster launches flopped, customers were angry and irritated.

The art of clear communication

The events described were an embarrassing disaster, and the moral of the story is that important information must be communicated as directly and clearly as possible.

Teams of all types around the world rely on Jira. Atlassian’s feature-rich project management and tracking solution has long outgrown the status of a technical tool and is used in all areas of the company. But rich functionality always comes with certain compromises – and so it can sometimes be a bit difficult in Jira to capture the right details quickly. The app Awesome Custom Fields for Jira set out to solve this challenge.

A more efficient Jira user experience

Let’s take a look at the following screenshots one by one. Which of the two gives the user faster information about the status of a work step or a task?

These are identical Jira issues in terms of content and information provided. But if we imagine that a busy project manager or product owner is busy going through numerous tickets before an important project meeting is due in three minutes, which view would this person prefer?

Sure, it’s obvious: the due date and progress can be seen at first glance in the example above, while in the second we must first read the text boxes to get this information.

Visible custom fields

Awesome Custom Fields is being developed to improve the Jira user experience and give more visibility to custom fields that teams use to capture specific information in issues that Jira’s standard fields don’t cover.

The app offers solutions in two ways: First, the creation and administration of custom fields with the app is much easier and more intuitive than with the Jira on-board tools. And second, Awesome Custom Fields makes the information in custom fields more transparent and understandable at first glance; the visual aspect therefore plays an important role.

Map specific information into Jira issues

The creation and addition of custom fields are not trivial tasks in the standard. Digging through ugly admin screens and understanding and considering multiple options is required to make the right custom fields available in the right projects and screens. For the end users who see the processes and interact with the tickets, an integrated custom field offers just one piece of information among many.

Awesome Custom Fields makes this process significantly easier with the help of an intuitive app interface and takes it a bit out of the administrative depths of Jira. At the same time, important content becomes more visible to users.

The app comes with a whole bunch of pre-built fields that are readily available in the app’s template library:

Traffic lights

progress bar

MoSCow prioritization

Radar-Charts

Sterne-Ranking

Prioritizing in t-shirt sizes

WSJF prioritization

These are just a few of the included custom fields. And more out-of-the-box templates are on the roadmap for the near future, so the collection will grow steadily in the medium term. The development team invites you and your team to submit suggestions and ideas for new use cases!

Awesome Custom Fields for Jira: Install now for free!

Awesome Custom Fields is available for free on the Atlassian Marketplace – and is only at the beginning. As mentioned, the development team is working hard to implement further use cases and provide even more configuration options. Later in the year, the team will deliver several major features that make working with custom fields even easier and more flexible at the same time, such as the creation of custom fields at the project level.

Do you have any questions? Would you like to know more about the status quo and the future of the app? Do you wish for certain use cases that are not yet available or planned in the app? Then let me know: The team looks forward to talking to you!

