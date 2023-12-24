Home » How Biden pardoned and released Maduro’s figurehead from prison
How Biden pardoned and released Maduro’s figurehead from prison

How Biden pardoned and released Maduro’s figurehead from prison

On December 14, the United States Attorney’s Office submitted a confidential request due to “significant foreign policy interests” to the South Florida courts, seeking to take Nicolás Maduro’s alleged front man, Alex Saab, into the custody of the US Marshals Service between December 16 and 30, 2023. In response, President Joe Biden secretly pardoned Saab, and on December 20, the businessman was welcomed back to Venezuela by Maduro.

The U.S. has been criticized for allowing Saab’s return, as he is accused of corruption and money laundering, and sanctioned by the Treasury for profiting from the theft of humanitarian aid in Venezuela. Saab’s pardon comes with specific conditions, including leaving the U.S., not committing further crimes against the U.S., and renouncing legal claims against the U.S.

Elliott Abrams, a former special envoy for Venezuela during the Trump administration, and various Republican lawmakers have voiced their displeasure with Saab’s release and have accused Biden of making concessions to the Maduro dictatorship.

The White House has refrained from making big announcements about Saab’s release, revealing that it was part of an immigration agreement and a significant diplomatic effort involving the release of American citizens and the promotion of electoral reforms in the Maduro regime.

Furthermore, the Biden administration has remarked that the charges against Maduro remain valid, and the easing of sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector is based on the condition of holding transparent and fair elections in the country.

Despite the accusations against Saab and the easing of sanctions, Maduro’s regime and the opposition have not reached a consensus, leading the U.S. government to consider reimposing sanctions if the regime does not comply with the agreed conditions.

Biden’s decision to pardon Saab has been controversial and is seen as a political intervention in a case that Chavismo attempted to politicize, with Saab’s lawyers denouncing the political nature of the charges brought against him.

The Treasury has also maintained sanctions against Saab and his partners for allegedly stealing public funds intended for humanitarian supplies in the Clap bag program. The impact of Saab’s return to Venezuela remains to be seen as the political situation continues to evolve.

