how big is a wardrobe — idealista/news

The cabinet depth it is a fundamental aspect to consider when it comes to organizing space in the home. A wardrobe that is too deep can take up too much space in the room, while one that is too small may not be enough to store all your clothes and accessories. Here, then, what are the most common dimensions for a wardrobe and what to know when choosing the right piece of furniture.

What is the standard depth for a wardrobe?

The depth of a closet can vary greatly depending on the model and style. In general, the standard depth of a cabinet is approximately 60 cm. This size is often considered to be ideal for most cases, as it allows for convenient storage of most types of clothing, including coats and long dresses.

However, there are also cabinets with a shallower depth, usually around 45 cm. These models are perfect for smaller rooms or those who need to save space. On the other hand, if you have a lot of space available and a large amount of clothes to store, you might consider a deeper closet, up to 70 cm or more.

It is important to note that the cabinet depth it not only includes internal space for storing clothes, but also the extra space needed for closet doors. Sliding doors, for example, require no additional space, while swing doors open outwards and therefore require more space.

Standard height and width for a wardrobe

L’height standard of a wardrobe generally varies between 180 and 240cm. This ensures that the wardrobe is high enough to hang clothes without bottoming out, but at the same time allows easy access to upper shelves.

As for the length, standard wardrobes vary between 90 and 120 centimeters. This size is ideal for ensuring adequate storage space without taking up too much space in the room.

Differences between wardrobes, bedroom and entrance wardrobes

The cabinet depth it can vary greatly depending on the type of closet you’re considering. The wardrobe closetsFor example, they tend to be deeper to accommodate hanging clothes. These wardrobes are designed to store a large amount of clothing and other personal items, so their depth is a key element in ensuring maximum functionality. Very often they are not placed in the roombut in closets or in any case rooms that would not be used otherwise.

On the other hand, bedroom wardrobes they tend to be shallower. That’s because they’re designed to fit into smaller spaces and accommodate smaller items like linens and accessories. Despite their shallower depth, these cabinets are still very functional and can help keep your bedroom organized and clutter-free.

Finally, the entrance cabinets they are often the shallowest of all. These cabinets are designed to be slim and compact so they don’t take up too much space in the entryway of your home. Despite their small size, they are still very useful for storage coats, shoes and other items that you may want to keep close at hand when you leave the house.

