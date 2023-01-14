Bitcoin is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies that paved the way for the birth of an entire crypto market.

This digital currency has experienced immense growth in its thirteen years of existence. Therefore, many virtual asset enthusiasts believe that this digital currency will soon replace fiat currencies. The world is slowly moving towards a cashless society as more and more people are transacting through digital currency. However, it may take some time before this virtual currency finds its way into the mainstream sector. for more details on the era of bitcoin by clicking here: https://bitcoinera-fr.com/

On the other hand, Satoshi Nakamoto created this electronic money to replace conventional money, but some people cannot differentiate traditional money from physical money. Here is a guide on how this electronic money differs from physical money.

What is physical currency?

Physical currency is what people refer to as traditional money or fiat currency. This type of currency is issued by the government and regulated by the central bank. In addition, this physical currency often acts as legal tender and there are no assets backing the money. Instead, fiat money relies on the credit of the economy.

Traditional currencies derive their value from supply and demand in the market. However, some physical coins are still at risk of losing all value due to hyperinflation.

What is Bitcoin?

As a virtual currency, Bitcoin acts as a medium of exchange and a store of value. This digital electronic currency uses cryptography technology to process, secure and verify transactions.

However, unlike conventional money, this virtual asset is decentralized, which means that the government or any other financial institution cannot manipulate or regulate the currency. This virtual currency has a peer-to-peer system in which no intermediary is involved in the transactions of this virtual asset. Instead, you can use exchange platforms like to buy, sell, or trade Bitcoins. Additionally, Bitcoin has an underlying technology called blockchain that allows transactions to be publicly recorded and verified.

Differences between Bitcoin and physical cash

This digital currency differs from physical money in several ways, including:

Supply

The main difference between this virtual currency and physical money is the supply. The supply of Bitcoins is limited, with individuals only able to mine 21 million Bitcoins. Due to this limited supply, the demand for this virtual currency is increasing. And this leads to an increase in the value of Bitcoin. The public has already mined 19 million Bitcoins, leaving 2 million Bitcoins in the market.

On the other hand, fiat currency does not have a limited supply. Moreover, with traditional money, it is quite difficult to know the amount of money in circulation at any given time.

Due to the limited supply of this e-money, individuals use it as a store of value as it does not experience inflation. On the other hand, fiat currency has an unlimited supply and is therefore affected by inflation.

Storage

Bitcoin only exists online due to its digital aspect and is only stored in digital wallets. Digital wallets are more secure, but there have been unfortunate times when hackers have hacked the wallets. People have therefore lost their Bitcoin assets because of these hackers.

On the other hand, conventional currency can be stored differently and has a physical presence. For example, payment service providers like PayPal and WorldRemit allow the public to send money digitally. Banks are also the guardians of physical currency.

Legality

Governments usually issue physical currency and, in turn, central banks regulate the currency. Fiat currency is also legal tender that individuals use to finalize transactions. Additionally, governments control the supply of traditional currencies and issue policies that affect the value of physical silver.

On the other hand, this virtual asset is decentralized and acts as a medium of exchange; the government therefore has no control over this investment. Therefore, the government cannot influence the value of this digital currency.

To remember

Bitcoin differs from physical currency in one way or another. Therefore, consider the pros and cons of both currencies when looking for silver to trade with.

