How can Fico’s government intervene in the cases? The Judicial Council and three courts are key

Police president Štefan Hamran is retiring, special prosecutor Daniel Lipšic will probably be dismissed and the functioning of his office will be changed. However, the interventions of Smer, Hlas and SNS do not have to stop at these points.

The future government coalition signed a memorandum on Wednesday promising to reform the penal system. Her promise is too general for now and it’s not clear what they plan to do.

Denník N tried to answer basic questions about what the Slovak judiciary might expect in the coming years.

Several important cases are already in court. Can the government intervene in them?

The government cannot directly interfere in court proceedings. Neither the Minister of Justice nor the President of the Court has such authority. Nevertheless, the new government coalition has room to influence court proceedings. It has to be done step by step.

The key will be to change the judicial council, replace the chairman of the Specialized Criminal Court and deal with the so-called inconvenient judges.

The fact that the chairman of Smer and his people do not perceive the judiciary as an independent power was demonstrated already in 2006, when they formed the government for the first time. At that time, Fico allowed HZDS nominee Štefan Harabin to become the Minister of Justice, who lasted three years in the government and went directly from the ministerial position to the head of the Supreme Court.

How can they change the situation in the judicial council?

It is easy to change nominees of the government and parliament in the judicial council.

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

