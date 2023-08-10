How can hydrogen drive the energy transition? | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell events

Professorship for Alternative Vehicle Drives at Chemnitz University of Technology brings expertise in the field of hydrogen to the “CLEAN HYDROGEN CONVENTION” in Dresden from October 25th to 26th, 2023

Prof. Dr. Thomas von Unwerth, Head of the Professorship for Alternative Vehicle Drives at the TUC and Chairman of the HZwo e. V., takes part in the “CHC FORUM SCIENCE”. Photo: Jacob Mueller

In order to achieve the goals of the EU Commission’s “Green Deal” and to ensure a secure energy supply, Germany is making itself independent of fossil fuels at high pressure. As a substitute for natural gas, oil and coal, hydrogen should make a significant contribution to climate protection, for example to make industrial processes CO2-free, to serve as a fuel for heavy-duty and rail vehicles or to supplement the heat transition. According to the organizers, the “CLEAN HYDROGEN CONVENTION” trade fair, which will take place from October 25 to 26, 2023 at the Dresden Exhibition Centre, offers “Germany’s most important political discussion platform, which focuses on hydrogen as a future-oriented energy source”. Speakers from politics and science will come together to discuss the two key questions of the conference: How can hydrogen drive the energy transition? What role will Europe and Saxony play in the hydrogen market ramp-up now and in the future?

Also represented at the “CHC FORUM SCIENCE” is Prof. Dr. Thomas von Unwerth, holder of the professorship for alternative vehicle drives at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) and chairman of the Saxon innovation cluster “Hydrogen Land Saxony” (HZwo e. V.). The TUC also presents the latest research results and projects in the exhibition area of ​​the trade fair.

Further information granted by Kristin Lötsch, telephone 0371 531-31515, e-mail kristin.loetsch@hzwo.eu.

Mario Steinebach

02.08.2023

