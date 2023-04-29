How can I appeal a photo fine?

By: Laura Carolina Márquez Gómez

At present it is very common to hear the term “fotofine” which is nothing more than an electronic subpoena that consists of the detection through automatic or semi-automatic means of an alleged traffic violation, but the single photo does not correspond to a fine in Yeah.

Las “photomultas” They are regulated by Law 769 of 2002 and Law 1843 of 2017, the latter regulated the installation and start-up of the systems that include the photo fines.

The Constitutional Court, through ruling C-038 of 2020, allowed the continuous operation of the photo tickets, but ordered the traffic agencies of each municipal and departmental administration to fully identify who drives the vehicle detected in the photo ticket, incurring in an action that leads to an economic sanction or transit subpoena.

What are the traffic violations detected by photo fines?

The photo ticket machines installed in the city of Cali, or in municipalities in the department of Valle del Cauca, detect violations such as not stopping at a red light; cross the speed limits of the area where you travel; transit during peak and plate hours; stop, park or invade the crosswalk; have the expired SOAT; or circulate with the mechanical technical review expired.

Which of these traffic violations can I appeal if I am notified of a photo ticket?

With the exception of traffic violations with the SOAT expired or driving with the mechanical technical review expired, any violation committed and notified by photo fine may be appealed.

The two violations mentioned as exceptions are not, because they fall directly on the responsibility of the owner of the vehicle, that is, the fine imposed falls directly on the person who acts as owner on the vehicle ownership card.

What is the procedure that must be followed to notify a photo fine?

We must clarify that the subpoena imposed through a photo fine is the communication that is issued by the traffic authority that has the power to sanction, to make it appear to accept or reject the infraction that is notified, for its part the fine is the Economic penalty that must be paid by whoever breaks the rule or who commits the traffic violation.

In this sense, in accordance with the provisions of Law 1843 of 2017, the transit authority has 10 business days from the moment the alleged infraction is detected on the road under the photo fine to validate it and impose the subpoena, it being necessary to establish by the authority of transit that there are elements that give signals that allow establishing who the offender is (judgment c-980 of 2010).

After 10 business days to validate the infraction and the presumed offender, the traffic authority has 3 business days to send the subpoena to the offender, it being necessary for the traffic agent to establish with elements or evidence that the offending driver is indeed the owner. vehicle.

After the alleged offender has been notified, he must appear within the following ELEVEN business days to accept or reject the aforementioned subpoena.

If the offender rejects the subpoena provided in the photo fine, he can request a public hearing.

If I am notified of a subpoena by the photo fine system, what should I do?

If you are notified of a photo fine, you must request, in the shortest possible time (remember not to exceed 11 business days), a public hearing of contradiction, remember that according to the provisions of the Constitutional Court in sentence C-038 of 2020, It is the Department of Traffic or the traffic authority that imposes the photo fine who must identify who committed the offense at the time of driving the vehicle, since strict liability is prohibited in Colombia, and likewise, we are all innocent until proven guilty. contrary, which is also incumbent on sanctions for traffic violations evidenced by the competent authority through photo fines.

Do you have doubts or want to appeal a photo fine?

Contact Laura Carolina Márquez Gómez by phone 3205512812 or by mail [email protected] You can also find her on social media as @marquezmanzanoabogados

Comments