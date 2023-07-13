How can NATO protect Ukraine? – DW – 13.07.2023

Before, during and even now, after the NATO summit, there is a heated debate on how Ukraine’s security can be guaranteed in the long term. From bilateral agreements to full NATO membership, there are a number of ways to deter Russia from further attacks on the country. DW looked at a few scenarios.

Long-term security guarantees

At the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, the G7 countries pledged to pave the way for long-term security guarantees and new weapons commitments for Ukraine. These “guarantees” cannot be compared with the so-called alliance case in Article 5 of the NATO treaty, explains political scientist Aylin Matlé, research fellow at the Center for Security and Defense of the German Society for Foreign Relations (DGAP). The term stands for the promise of a joint response by NATO partners to attacks.

Instead, according to Matlé, these are important measures intended to strengthen Ukraine as a sovereign state, such as cooperation between secret services, support for the Ukrainian defense industry, training of soldiers or, more generally, economic support. The West had previously supported Ukraine in the war against Russia, but some of the recent agreements are new. “The political West is signaling to Russia that it is willing to support Ukraine not just now, but in the medium and long term,” Matlé said.

This signal is important. Because long-term support is exactly the opposite of what Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for: namely, that the states that support Ukraine will give in.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in VilniusPhoto: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo/picture alliance

However, Benjamin Tallis, also a security expert for the DGAP, notes: “This is not the kind of security guarantees that will reassure the Ukrainian people. They have in mind the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, when Ukraine exchanged its nuclear weapons for security guarantees from the United Kingdom that gave up the US and Russia. And obviously that wasn’t enough to deter a Russian attack.”

Israel model

The lack of nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian side is also the crucial difference to Israel, with which the Eastern European country is often compared these days. The so-called Israel model – Israel is also not part of NATO, but is actively supported by the United States in matters of security and armaments – works for the country primarily because, unlike neighboring countries, it has nuclear weapons, Tallis explains .

NATO-Ukraine-Rat

Both Tallis and Matlé see the new NATO-Ukraine Council as a positive result of the NATO summit. According to Matlé, this body enables discussions on an equal footing between Kiev and the 31 heads of state and government in the alliance

NATO membership

Joining the defense alliance would be the strongest guarantee for Ukraine to be protected from Russia. Because of Article 5 of the NATO treaty Russia’s attack on the country would be considered an attack against all member states of the alliance and NATO would be obliged to provide assistance.

But that is precisely why Ukraine’s full NATO membership is only conceivable once Russia’s war of aggression in the country is over. Admittedly, in the final declaration of the NATO summit, Ukraine’s accession prospects are mentioned. But the wording is vague and there is no concrete timetable.

NATO summit in Lithuania

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Other scenarios possible

Benjamin Tallis is convinced: “Supporting Ukraine is not charity, but an investment in our secure future in Europe. We must ensure that we have a European security model that works.” He considers the security arrangements with the G7 countries to be inadequate and improbable that NATO will join in the near future, so he proposes an interim solution.

“An effective security offer must essentially contain three things. First, it must protect Ukraine in order to prevent Russia from further attacks. Second, it must pave the way for NATO membership in the medium term. And third, it must strengthen European security on a broader basis. After all, it must also be in the interest of the states providing the guarantees or the offer.”

In concrete terms, this could mean, among other things, the expansion of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The multinational expedition group has existed since 2014 and is led by Great Britain as a so-called framework nation. If it were expanded to include Ukraine, Poland and France, Tallis said, “the JEF would become a pretty nasty fighting machine that could deter Russia.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

