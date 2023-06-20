How can the EU celebrate World Refugee Day? / Europe / Areas / Home

Barbed wire and EU flag © corgarashu/Shutterstock

“Burying the right to asylum, cooperating with authoritarian regimes, drowning thousands of people every year: none of this is serious. It would be serious if a member state were forced to accept an asylum seeker against his will”. With these premises, how can the EU celebrate World Refugee Day?

Exactly eleven years ago, on the occasion of World Refugee Day, I published a piece entitled “Eight hundred thousand stars for one day ” (it was the era of self-managed blogs and free titles). Reading it again today, it seems to me that it gives the measure of the abyss into which the European Union has sunk.

I wrote about the mistrust of the member states towards asylum seekers and the severity with which the commission criticized the attitude of European governments. Today, asylum seekers are not greeted with distrust but are being drowned en masse in the Mediterranean, and the Commission is delighted when the Council of the European Union reaches an agreement like the one of 8 June on the Pact on Migration and Asylum (for a detailed presentation of the agreement, which leads to two proposed regulations contained in the Pact, the one on the asylum procedure and the one on asylum and migration management, seeincisive editorial by Catherine Woollar d, director of the European council on refugees and exiles, available in Italian on this site).

Adhering to the official version speaking of a “historic” agreement would be misleading. The Covenant was presented in 2020 and it immediately became clear that it reflected certain priorities shared by all member states: reducing the number of refugee arrivals through “irregular” routes, making access to protection even more difficult for those reaching EU territory and increasing the number of repatriations. Given the mass of proposals contained in the Pact and the divergences that persisted on some points among the member states, it was equally evident that approval would be slow and laborious.

But since on the only issue that risked ruining the whole process (i.e. how to determine the member state responsible for examining an asylum request), it was decided not to change anything (the country of first entry will remain of the asylum seeker), the member states managed to carry on the discussions, also because a series of “novelties” had actually been tested for years and were just waiting to be institutionalized and legalised. The approach hotspot experienced in Greece and Italy has been elevated to a “mandatory border procedure” for all member states. The refusal to relocate asylum seekers on their own territory, from the indecent behavior of a few governments, has been promoted to the possibility granted to all.

Council press releases hardly upset me anymore, but this sentence struck me: ‘No member state will ever be forced to relocate’. That “never” is perhaps the word that best sums up the “moral collapse” of the EU denounced these days by Andrew Stroehlein , European Media Director at Human Rights Watch. Burying the right to asylum, cooperating with authoritarian regimes, drowning thousands of people every year: none of this is serious. It would be serious if a member state were forced to accept an asylum seeker against his will. Now we can rest assured: it won’t happen May. We have officially entered the era of the right not to welcome and its corollary, the right to reject.

If we really want to find something historical in this agreement, in addition to the “never” I would mention a figure: 20,000 euros. It is the value given to an asylum seeker, the price that member states will pay in order to refuse a relocation. In 2020 the proposal had scandalized, today it is a reality and is considered a form of solidarity. Another solidarity mechanism initially presented in the Pact, the equally scandalous “sponsored repatriation” (which was supposed to allow a member state to evade the relocation of an asylum seeker by participating in the return of another person from a member state), is however, it was rejected by the Council, undoubtedly due to its impracticality.

As Catherine Woollard writes, “the implied goal [dell’accordo] is to transfer the responsibility to non-European countries […]. The focus is on the countries of the Western Balkans and North Africa through the use of legal instruments, including the concept of ‘safe third country’. However, the reforms in no way contribute to increasing the likelihood that these countries will accept to accept people repatriated from the EU”. The point is precisely this: European governments delude themselves that they are influencing the policies of third countries by resorting to money and blackmail, just as they delude themselves that they are hindering the movement of people by resorting to violence and undermining the right to asylum. But every goal is provisional: third states will collaborate with the EU only as long as they get something out of it, refugees will find other ways to reach the European Union or to move within the EU in order to reach the country where they have more ties or more opportunities.

Meanwhile, people will continue to die as a direct consequence of EU policies and its inability to “handle the phenomenon of migration like any other social issue”, as Alberto–Horst Neidhardt writes , analyst at the European Policy Centre. In his commentary on the Council’s agreement, he notes that negotiations with the European Parliament on the two proposed regulations are shaping up to be tense. But since a majority of MEPs, just like the Council, want to close the pact by the end of the legislature, we can expect many of these “novelties” to become law. And the losers, as Woollard denounces in his ranking of winners and losers of the June 8th agreement, will be first of all the refugees.

Among the winners, in addition to the Commission, hard-line governments, the Swedish presidency and migrant smugglers (“who will be able to ask for more money for longer and more complex journeys”), I would add one last name: Frontex, the European agency of the border and coast guard, which operating in the main areas covered by the agreement (detention centers at the external borders, analysis and forecasting of “migratory pressures”, repatriations, cooperation with third countries), has just had a new confirmation of the centrality of his role. And when Frontex wins, the European Union moves ever further away from the possibility of conceiving migration “like any other social issue”.

