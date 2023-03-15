The Future Center for Research and Advanced Studies published an article entitled “How Technology Controls Fatigue Management in the Transport Sector?” In which the writer, Abdullah Issa Al-Sharif, discussed what Karen Levy, Professor of Information Sciences at Cornell University in New York, said about “monitoring the behavior of truck drivers on highways, and how to Relying on technological choice and digital system tools, such as electronic recording devices, to collect data and control the behavior of truck drivers.

The Corona pandemic and the resulting disruption to the production and distribution of commodities around the world demonstrated the urgent need to ensure the preservation of supply chains. Meanwhile, truck drivers protested against low wages and high insurance costs in Washington. The trucking sector is the critical infrastructure upon which the US markets depend for every commodity. In 2018, about 37 million trucks were registered for commercial purposes in the United States of America, and there are about 8 million people working in the trucking sector, with truck drivers being the most common job in 29 US states.

As the US road freight market is driven by increasing technological advancements in the trucking industry, it is important to consider the impact of digital surveillance in the trucking business cycle. Karen Levy, a professor of information science at Cornell University in New York, provides insight into the implications for marginalized groups, in her book Derivative Data: Truck Drivers, Technology, and the Surveillance of the New Workplace.

The author presents a basic idea that revolves around monitoring the behavior of truck drivers on highways, and how to rely on the technological choice and tools of digital systems, such as electronic recording devices in collecting data, and controlling the behavior of truck drivers, taking into account that this idea revolves around a major controversy related to the role of data collection systems in social control.

The rise of digital enforcement

The wave of liberalization in the 1970s in the United States led to an economic recession, with the consequent decrease in the wages of truck drivers by 44%, and forcing them to drive for longer hours and for less money, which was reflected in the physical and mental health of drivers, in addition to the pressures they are exposed to on their The roads, unsafe working conditions, isolation and family instability caused by a trucking life.

In 2019, the trucking industry had the sixth-highest occupational fatality rate of all US jobs, and the incidence of serious injury among truck drivers is the highest of any US occupation. As a result of physical and mental fatigue, truck drivers face severe health consequences, ranging from fatigue to addiction. In addition, in 2021, the driver shortage reached about 80,000 vacancies. While truck drivers see that the sector is facing a shortage of wages and not labor, freight companies are seeking to fix the problem with a profitable logic through labor rotation, as they have reduced the age for obtaining a commercial driver’s license “CDL” from 21 to 18 years, in addition to expanding employment women in this profession.

Instead of the government restructuring the wages of truck drivers to ensure that they adhere to legal working hours for driving, it has resorted to electronic monitoring as an alternative to paper records that are easy to manipulate to achieve this goal. Therefore, monitoring devices are the technological backbone of the government and transportation companies, with all the information they provide about the performance and behavior of truck drivers. In December 2017, the federal government required truck drivers to purchase, install and use Electronic Recording Devices (ELDs). To address one of the most serious and widespread problems in the trucking sector, which is “fatigue”, as truck drivers suffer from overwork and lack of sleep, with all the fatal consequences that this entails, for the drivers themselves as well as for the rest of the citizens in general, despite the fact that Truck drivers have been subject since the 1930s to federal “hours of service” regulations that limit the hours they can work.

Electronic recording devices are one of the digital systems that capture data about the activities of truck drivers, especially with regard to the number of hours worked; This is in order to prevent them from driving for a longer period than permitted by federal regulations, and to ensure their commitment to official working hours, and it can be considered one of the “digital enforcement” systems, where technology is used to enforce the rules, with all the negative repercussions that this entails on the prevailing system of values ​​among truck drivers, Especially in terms of their professional autonomy, the flexibility they have to carry out their work in a way that suits them, as well as their relationship with law enforcement authorities.

The problem of imposing rules

The book starts from a central problem in addressing digital surveillance, which is represented by the question: “If we have rules in place for reasons of public safety, and they were reached through legitimate political processes, why are they not applied consistently?” Here, the author points out that “rules are not always rules,” because they must be shaped by social, cultural, and economic realities, noting that the rule may be violated in some cases; Because the literal commitment to it is unfair and illogical, and the book proves that monitoring minor speeding violations is just a “pretext” for the police to stop drivers, especially blacks, for investigation.

Also, in some cases, breaking the routine rules makes the society work efficiently, because literal adherence to the rules leads to the control of bureaucracy and slows down the organizational functions, especially since employees follow the rules strictly to the extent that it is difficult to discipline them for being late in completing the tasks assigned to them.

To avoid this, many organizations adopt certain formal rules and structures to achieve legal legitimacy in response to pressures for institutional conformity, while separating these rules from the practices that allow them to operate efficiently.

The book argues that strictly applying the rules is neither entirely good nor bad, the world is very complex, and managing social relations hinges on the ‘gap’ between the rules in the books and the practices on the ground. Knowing that the introduction of technology in this field, and reliance on it in what is known as “digital enforcement” may lead to negative effects on the existing social system of a particular context in unexpected ways.

Digitization and the future of work

The future of work is not a pattern separate from the social organization. Tomorrow’s management practices are not different from the management practices of the past, because they are based on the same foundations and goals: (stimulating efficiency, reducing losses, improving operations, improving productivity). One of the most common strategies for achieving these goals is to increase supervision of workers’ activities. Historically, mobile workers enjoyed greater independence from oversight than workers stationed at fixed workplaces, but the dominance of technology and the use of location-tracking systems and wireless networks are quite different.

The rise in work-from-home arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased use of tracking software, and biometric data collection methods have become more common, from fingerprint recognition and retinal scanning to behavioral data collection on workers’ attention rates and “fatigue.” Consequently, the lines between the boundaries of work and other areas of life are blurred; This led to the creation of new types of entanglements; Work-from-home environment monitoring systems make it easy to collect information about family, friends and living situations, with all the associated data privacy and security concerns.

Trucking environment

Digital monitoring technologies – including electronic recording devices – have affected the nature of truck drivers’ work, in terms of freedom and independence in performing their daily work, as truck monitoring systems include collecting new types of accurate data about truck drivers’ behaviors, bodies, braking patterns, and even brain waves. This data supports new forms of analysis; Where companies can compare the performance of truck drivers with each other and predict their future behavior towards the various situations they are exposed to, which gives companies greater vision and broader control over the work of truck drivers.

This contradicts the drivers’ view of trucks as a workplace free from bureaucracy, and enjoying a high degree of privacy and confidentiality to the extent that they practice in it all aspects of life activities, as their privacy is sacred, in addition to the cultural connotations associated with the drivers profession, and the dominance of the concept of “masculinity” in their view. For themselves, and to show the ability to endure physically and mentally, without guidance from anyone, especially if it is a monitoring device. According to sociologist Rawen Connell, for working-class men, “physical ability is their economic asset.”

Electronic inspection resistance

Electronic recording devices act as a legal, economic and cultural object at the same time; In terms of government, it is a legal innovation to enforce compliance with the rules, and a strategy to address safety issues in the trucking industry. With regard to shipping companies, it is an economical tool to align workers’ behavior with organizational goals such as: increasing fuel efficiency and reducing opportunities for off-track driving. Therefore, companies use electronic monitoring devices, not only to comply with timekeeping rules, but to monitor drivers’ behavior with the aim of achieving company goals, and thus it is a legal tool with commercial profitability.

For truck drivers, electronic logging devices are a cultural object that challenges the value of their “know-how” and their professional identity, as well as the value of doing work in a flexible and independent manner. .

The author believes that it is unlikely that digital technology will play a successful role in imposing rules on truck drivers, given the socio-economic history of the trucking sector. Where truck drivers were seen in the middle of the last century as “jockeys of the highway”, until this image faded from the beginning of the eighties; Due to the role of economic liberalization in lowering the wages of truck drivers, with all this imposing increasing labor shortage pressures. And that instead of countering this and making working conditions more humane and wages more competitive, the industry has responded by trying to force new batches of potential drivers into trucking, by licensing 18-year-olds to practice at the expense of public safety, and even To resort to digital monitoring as a technique for organizing, controlling performance and behavior, its effects exceeded the rules of timekeeping, beyond that, in three overlapping social areas: as a tool for work, a subject for inspection, and a place for resistance.

To confront the technological inspector on the performance of truck drivers, the book limps to a range of means to resist digital surveillance, starting from smashing the device and organizing mass protests and factional demonstrations, all the way to hacking the device. The author asks: Is resistance counted if it does not change anything structurally? Is resistance? A “weapon for the weak,” or could it be a means of pushing the less powerful down the ladder? The author concludes that resistance can be understood if it is thought of as a means of negotiating social power and not merely as a rejection from the base to the top.

In conclusion, the book raises two central questions about the future of the profession of truck drivers in light of digital surveillance, namely: What will the trucking sector look like in the future? Will robots take over these jobs? The author believes that it is unlikely that automated vehicles will become a substitute for truck drivers, for legal, social and cultural reasons, and it is more likely that the work of humans and machines will be integrated, in a process of hybridization of man and machine together. This is evidenced by the fact that the issue of using technology to impose rules is not the solution, because the problems that technology aims to solve are not in essence technical problems, but rather social, economic and cultural problems.

Karen Levy, Data driven: Truckers, Technology, and The New Workplace Surveillance, Princeton University Press, New Jersey, 2023.