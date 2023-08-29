Home » How can we say stop to cancer?
News

How can we say stop to cancer?

by admin

Answering the questions of the presenter Elif Tümen in the program “Good Health with Canan Karatay” on SÖZCÜ Television, Prof. Dr. Canan Karatay talked about cancer. “Why didn’t diseases decrease while medicine was so advanced? Cancer has also increased, heart attacks have also increased, thyroid diseases have also increased, stomach diseases have also increased. From where? All environmental,” said Prof. Dr. Karatay explains the reasons for the increase in cancer and prevention of the disease. […]

See also  Ivrea, large swarm of bees in the center, traffic blocked

You may also like

Digital tools for MSMEs in Santander de Quilichao...

write a title for this article 　　core reading...

Libyan Foreign Minister fired after Israel meeting –...

CAF Cup: ASCK eliminated, Ouro-Akpo Aziz the coach...

Convict of subject who murdered his co-worker in...

Improving Teachers’ National Common Language Teaching Ability: Professional...

Your way to culture – waz.de

Florida Gears Up for Potential Devastation as Hurricane...

what to remember from the measurement – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 28,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy