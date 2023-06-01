Home » How can you protect yourself from investment fraud, Mr. Kumpfmüller?
How can you protect yourself from investment fraud, Mr. Kumpfmüller?

If an investment idea is too good to be true, it probably isn’t, but it’s risky or criminal. What do investors have to watch out for so that they don’t fall for criminal providers? Which providers are warned about and where can I find out more about them?

Klaus Kumpfmüller has been general director of Hypo Oberösterreich for three years. Before that, however, Schärdinger was head of the Financial Market Authority (FMA) for many years. This not only controls the banks, but is also responsible for consumer, investor and creditor protection in Austria. Kumpfmüller explains how this is to be understood and what the FMA really protects against in the OÖN podcast “Money and Life” with Dietmar Mascher.

Kumpfmüller also talks about the most spectacular cases that the FMA had to deal with and reports on how it feels to be the head of a bank that is then examined by the Financial Market Authority, and where the FMA may overdo it with the examination and the regulations .

