October 21, 2022

Most countries around the world have eased coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of China, where towns and cities could still be locked down overnight because of the outbreak.

That’s unlikely to change anytime soon, judging from a report by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 20th Party Congress last Sunday. While many in China and around the world had hoped that Beijing would ease its measures, Xi Jinping, who is about to enter his historic third term, said the authorities would not “shake up” on his commitment to a dynamic zero.

With Xi Jinping’s approval, the ongoing lockdowns across China have become unpredictable and daunting to many. Lockdowns have sparked food shortages, led to “difficulty in seeing a doctor,” hit the economy hard, and even sparked rare protests.

But Beijing’s insistence on a zero policy is a clear illustration of Xi’s rule and the authoritarian bureaucracy that few other policies can match.

new vocabulary

The BBC found that since March, 152 prefecture-level cities in China have been partially or completely blocked, affecting a population of more than 280 million, but 114 of these cities have been blocked since August, which is approaching the 20th Party Congress.

The interactive map below shows the size of the population affected by China‘s lockdown measures from March 1 to October 12. Larger circles represent more affected populations.

The capital, Beijing, is the only major city so far without a full lockdown. Residents half-jokingly observed that Beijing did this by locking down the rest of the country if necessary.

However, on Thursday (Oct. 20), some residential areas and shopping malls in Beijing were put on lockdown after a surge in cases.

Our statistics began in March, as China‘s fourth phase of COVID-19 prevention and control measures kicked in during this period. It is difficult to compare lockdown measures between phases, as official languages, definitions, and corresponding data vary widely from phase to phase.

Chinese bureaucrats have undoubtedly discovered innovative ways to describe the “closed city”. Because the measure is often so controversial and feared by many, officials tend to use vague terms to make it more acceptable.

Therefore, descriptions such as “static management”, “staying at home”, or more specifically “global silence”, “stop all non-essential movement of people” are widely used.

This also includes “temporary social control”. The authorities said this was not a “city closure”, but merely to reduce the flow of people and would not affect “normal production and living order.” However, members of the public have been asked to “refrain from going out unless necessary”.

“Enclosed management” is another new term invented in the southern province of Guangdong. This refers to villages, districts or residential complexes being fenced off with checkpoints at both entrances and exits. People and vehicles can enter and exit with a pass. People who do not live or work in the enclosed area are not allowed to enter. However, residents were told this was not a lockdown.

When the tracing measures became vexing, eager officials came up with an alternative: “Space-Time Companions.” The science-fiction-inspired phrase refers to the fact that someone’s location tracked through a cell phone overlaps in time and space with positive cases of the new coronavirus.

During the Spring Festival this year, the county magistrate of Dancheng County, Henan Province warned that those who wanted to return from other places would face “quarantine first and then detention” if they “returned maliciously”.

China is currently in the stage of what Beijing calls “scientifically accurate, dynamic zeroing”, the exact meaning of which no one seems to know, but it means a step forward from the earlier “dynamic zeroing” policy.

The original idea of ​​”dynamic” was that instead of locking down entire towns, authorities would respond more dynamically as the situation required. But what people actually see and feel is an endless series of lockdowns.

Earlier this year, Xi’an, a tourist city with a population of 13 million, was put on lockdown for a month. Then at the end of March, Shanghai announced a lockdown. It was supposed to last less than a week, but in fact 25 million residents stayed at home for two months. In September, residents of blocked Chengdu found themselves trapped in their apartments during an earthquake. Field rescuers in other parts of the same province must also undergo nucleic acid testing before they can start work.

image source,Getty Images

In the same month, hundreds of thousands of people in two cities in Shanxi were locked down without a single positive case. Officials said this was to “contain external risks”. A local secretary of the municipal party committee vowed to protect the locality and “welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results”.

to please President Xi

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that “dynamic zeroing” means that local authorities must not adopt a “one-size-fits-all” approach, such as blanket lockdowns and mass testing.

But there appears to be a discrepancy between the policy and what is actually happening in Chinese cities and towns. In fact, in March and April, multiple lockdown measures announced by local officials were not mentioned in the State Council’s daily epidemic prevention and control updates, including one in Shenzhen that confined 17 million people to their homes for a week.

Central government officials may not want to focus on blanket lockdowns to encourage such practices, while local officials prefer to use them to quickly contain outbreaks.

Experts also said that under Xi Jinping, China‘s bureaucracy has become more centralized, a departure from the decentralized system that began after China‘s economic reforms. That means bureaucrats are now keen to implement Xi Jinping’s signature policies.

“Xi Jinping’s interest in adaptive governance and his relationship with local authorities varies by problem area,” said Yuanyuan Hong, an associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan.

“On his signature policy, he declared that there was no room for ‘shaking’, with little or no room for local governments to adjust. In fact, in order to survive and stand out, they must enthusiastically over-implement Xi’s personal orders, even if the end result is harmful.”

From April, the blockade figures in Chinese government announcements were consistent with those in local announcements — around the same time Xi Jinping reiterated his support for sticking to the zero policy. Over time, more and more cities stopped careful tracking and went into total lockdowns, even with only a handful of reported cases.

Wu Guoguang, a veteran China scholar at Stanford University, said local officials were both afraid of punishment and eager to show loyalty to Xi. Wu Guoguang was a member of the CPC Central Committee Political System Reform Research Group.

When it comes to proving their loyalty, Wu Guoguang added: “There is an undisclosed competition among local leaders, which provides a huge impetus for their seemingly unreasonable measures.”

Politics

Experts also said it was no coincidence that the lockdowns began to spread as the 20th Congress approached.

“Coronavirus is political in China,” said William Hurst, a professor of Chinese development at Cambridge University.

Although proceeding step by step, the five-yearly party congress has special significance this year – if Xi Jinping’s plan is realized, he will become the first leader since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the Communist Party, to serve three consecutive terms as general secretary. So nothing can ruin the party more than the Covid-19 outbreak, especially after Xi and his bureaucrats called “dynamic zeroing” a life-saving success.

Benjamin Cowling, head of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, said authorities did prevent a large outbreak in Shanghai earlier this year. “What is less certain is whether the cost is justified and whether this approach is sustainable given its enormous economic cost,” he added.

Locking down millions may help keep the national case count low, but the decision to do so even as the rest of the world opens up shows how poorly prepared China is for a post-pandemic era.

Public health experts believe that if the zero was really about saving lives, China would have implemented a stronger vaccine policy like other countries. China refuses to import vaccines despite evidence that its domestically produced vaccines are not sufficiently potent. Many elderly people Beijing said it hoped to protect through the zero-clearing policy died without being vaccinated.

But experts say what the zero policy does is put a layer on stability at the start of the biggest political event of the year.

Professor Hirst expects the on-and-off lockdown to continue at least until March next year, when China‘s National People’s Congress convenes and elects Xi Jinping as president.