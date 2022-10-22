Home News How China’s 20th Party Congress ‘promoted’ the coronavirus lockdown – BBC News
How China’s 20th Party Congress ‘promoted’ the coronavirus lockdown – BBC News

image source,EPA

Most countries around the world have eased coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of China, where towns and cities could still be locked down overnight because of the outbreak.

That’s unlikely to change anytime soon, judging from a report by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 20th Party Congress last Sunday. While many in China and around the world had hoped that Beijing would ease its measures, Xi Jinping, who is about to enter his historic third term, said the authorities would not “shake up” on his commitment to a dynamic zero.

With Xi Jinping’s approval, the ongoing lockdowns across China have become unpredictable and daunting to many. Lockdowns have sparked food shortages, led to “difficulty in seeing a doctor,” hit the economy hard, and even sparked rare protests.

But Beijing’s insistence on a zero policy is a clear illustration of Xi’s rule and the authoritarian bureaucracy that few other policies can match.

