Denis Papin studied medicine at the University of Angers, but he didn’t enjoy treating people. He went to Paris, where he and Christian Huygens built a piston engine powered by gunpowder. Operating that infernal machine was said to be really nerve-wracking.

He then moved to London, where he and Robert Boyle attempted to harness the power of steam. At that time, the world was looking for a source of energy, and the invention of the steam engine literally hung in the air. It’s hard to say what it was, maybe because Papin was French, but he came out with a pressure cooker.

Papin literally fell in love with his Devourer. In 1681, he published the first steam cookbook, describing how the pot works, how to build it and how to use it. The English king Charles II even ordered one pot from him. The culmination was a philosophical dinner at the Royal Society. The dinner was a huge success. John Evelyn was moved to note in his diary how everyone marveled at the tenderness of the beef, at the boiled bones of the fish, at the quantity of jelly boiled from the bones, and at the fact that beef bones could be boiled so that they were as soft as cheese.

Papin constantly worked on the pot and improved it. He invented a safety valve based on the principle of a lever with a weight that held the lid. He calculated how much meat jelly could be made in a pot per day and how much it could be sold for on the market.

In 1685, King Louis XIV canceled the Edict of Nantes and Papin lost his home as a Huguenot. He became a religious refugee and refugee. He was penniless and worked for the Royal Society as a temporary curator of experiments. He threw all his energies into perfecting the Devourer.

In 1687, Papin published a continuation of the steam cookbook with a new model of the pot. Every Monday he demonstrated the pot to the public. He found a business partner who produced pots for interested parties. Everything was in vain, people distrusted and feared the invention.

Disappointed, Papin went to Kassel and constructed the first steam engine for the Langrave of Hesse, a simple cylinder that served as a pump to pump water from the Vesera River to the castle in Kassel. He thought that a steam engine could power a ship and built a boat powered by wheels.

Lankrab was no longer interested in his services and Papin decided to return to London. He sailed on his ship along the Fulda and Vesera rivers to the North Sea. At the mouth of the Vesera, he got into a dispute with the local boatmen’s guild and they destroyed his boat. Papin repaired it and happily arrived in England in 1707.

He hoped that the Royal Society would employ him again, but everything was different. Isaac Newton was already the president of the company and he didn’t like Papin, he was too practical. Places in the Society were filled by Newton with his favourites. Papin lived on occasional donations from old acquaintances.

The last news about Papin is from 1712, when he wrote a letter thanking the Royal Society for a donation of 10 pounds. Then we have no more news about him, he died in absolute poverty and was apparently buried as a pauper in a common grave, somewhere in London.

The bone eater did not bring happiness to Denis Papin. It ruthlessly devoured its creator’s hopes of capitalizing on a clever idea. The pressure cooker was not commercially produced until 250 years later, in 1930. Too bad we no longer call it the Bone Eater…

author is a member of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.

