There are several versions of how Eccehomo reaches the heart and devotion of the vallenatos.

“How did this devotion come to the Valley?”asks and develops our religious historian Carlos Liñán Pitre, along the thread of a tweeter from his account @CarlosLinan, whose version we will follow today.

“To try to answer this question, we must take into account that the Order of Preachers or Dominicans arrived in the territory of present-day Colombia around 1562, and spread throughout the territory in their evangelizing work. They built chapels and temples, founded convents and universities… In Valledupar they founded the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Convent, a place where the goods of the Parish Church were kept in the s. XVIII because it had been burned by one of the many indigenous attacks.

Surely it was the Dominicans who brought the devotion to the Christ of the Column: it is no coincidence that in Boyacá, near Villa de Leyva, is the Dominican monastery ‘Ecce Homo’ where a painting dating from 1527 is preserved”start the thread of your story.

He refers to its aesthetic quality and its probable author, Gerónimo Hernández, a carver who arrived in Seville from his native Ávila in 1560: “Despite the deterioration, the image of Valledupar’s Ecce Homo has a high aesthetic quality. Until today there is no document that certifies the arrival of the effigy in the city, but… there is a link that could give us clues about the possible author…

In the Church of Santa María Magdalena in Seville-Spain there is a clue that can give us light…

In this church, where Fray Bartolomé De las Casas was ordained bishop, there is a chapel called ‘De la Quinta Angustia’ where a carving of the Risen Christ by Jerónimo Hernández rests. At first glance, the similarity of ‘Ecce Homo’ with the ‘Resurrected from the Fifth Anguish’ is amazing. Detail by detail is impressive: the feet are the same, the forked beard, the three powers on the head, the back and the legs, the serpentine position…”, concludes Liñán, illustrating the evidence with photographs on Twitter.

“Another detail: the Virgen del Rosario that rests in the Proto-Cathedral that was previously the Valledupar Dominican Convent was attributed to Jerónimo Hernández by Adrián Contreras in his doctoral thesis ‘In Ligno Facta: sculptural arts of the 17th and 18th centuries in Colombia”.

“What is certain is that the devotion that the Vallenatos profess for their patron saint is so old that its roots are lost in memory. One of the oldest testimonies is given by José Nicolás de la Rosa in his book ‘La Floresta de la Santa Iglesia Catedral de Santa Marta’.

The book was published in 1820 and there De la Rosa acknowledges having seen the image and describes the fervor and devotion to this tender image, an effigy that is widely reputed to be very miraculous…”

Promise to Eccehomo. The one we understand is made by Governor Andrés Meza offering that this year we will see the adaptation works of the sanctuary on the hill.