How did the 4 lost children survive for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon?

President Gustavo Petro stressed that these minors are “an example of total survival that will remain in the history” of the country.

The four indigenous children who were found this Friday after being missing for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon managed to survive thanks to their knowledge of the jungle and because the jungle itself “took care” of them, said the president of the South American country, Gustavo Petro, in statements to the press.

These minors arean example of total survival that will remain in history,” said the president. In addition, he indicated that he previously had a telephone conversation with Fidencio Valencia, the infantes’ grandfather, who had told him that “everything depended on the jungle, whether or not the jungle left them in their spirits […] what the mother jungle would return them [vivos]».

In addition to the four children, three adults were traveling on the aircraft, including the mother of the infants and the pilot, who were found dead two weeks after the incident.

“They defended themselves. It is their learning in indigenous families, his learning of living in the jungle what has saved them,” added Petro.

The children—1, 4, 9, and 13 years old— They went missing on May 1st., when the plane in which they were traveling crashed in a jungle region of the department of Caquetá. In addition to the minors, there were three adults on the aircraft, including the mother of the infants and the pilot, who they were found dead two weeks after the accident.

survival skills

The care and knowledge of the jungle on the part of the older sister were crucial for survival. Thanks to her abilities, the 13-year-old girl found in the jungle what was necessary to stay alive and protect her brothers. She even managed to organize the other little ones to build a shelter with sticks and leaves to rest and that it offered them some protection, reports the local press.

In addition, the girl took some belongings from the plane’s suitcases that were later used. According to the monitoring data of the Colombian Military Forces, the minors were walking through a area around the accident siteLooking for the way out of the jungle.

On their way, they they left several clues who helped the search and rescue group to find his whereabouts, in the department of Guaviare, on the border with Caquetá. The traces found included scissors, a doll, remains of wild fruitsa bottle lid, baby diapers, a kind of rope used to tie the poles of the shelter, among other things.

The children, together with their father and one of their grandparents, were transferred this Saturday in an Air Force plane to Bogotá, where they They were admitted to the Military Hospital From the capital. The state of health of the little ones is reserved.