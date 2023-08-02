HOW DID THE TRADITION OF SCARING THE BAD ONDA BEGIN IN AUGUST? « CDE News

NATIONALS (special envoy) “August, vaka piru ha tuja rerahaha”, goes a saying installed years ago in popular belief and that warns that the eighth month of the year is the most complicated, but the carrulim is the concoction par excellence to work at favor of those who consume it.

The drink of the seven herbs is added to the carrulim every August 1st. This preparation is composed of wormwood, verbena’i, pyno’i, rosemary, rue, ka’apiky and August poty. These seven herbs, according to tradition, can be consumed in mate or tereré.

Chasing away misfortune and helping the body to renew blood with carrulim is a tradition that is still in force among Paraguayans every August 1, Margarita Miró Ibars, historian and expert in national culinary anthropology, explained to Última Hora.

There are no further descriptions of the origin of this concoction, since it is a tradition implemented by the people and transmitted from generation to generation.

“The carrulim is a ritual to preserve health and scare away bad vibes,” said the historian.

According to the belief, drinking seven swallows of the potion helps to purify the blood, as long as the required seven swallows are accompanied by another seven of a concoction of seven natural herbs.

Today Tuesday marks the National Day of Poha Naña and the traditional Carrulim, the old mixture of white cane, rue and lemon.

Why August 1?

Miró Ibars commented that in popular language this month is considered very difficult due to the cycles of nature, since winter ends, drought appears, reserves run out and there are shortages in the countryside.

That is why carrulim is the drink par excellence to spend the eighth month of the year, indicated the expert in culinary anthropology.

“The carrulim is a ritual to preserve health and goodness. August is a very marked month in the field. The popular saying goes: ‘August, vaka piru ha tuja rerahaha’ (August takes the skinny and old cows),” he recalled.

This ancient tradition must be prepared a few days before, because it must be macerated, and the lemon is only added at the time of consumption, he explained. Similarly, he stressed that the properties of the ingredients that give rise to carrulim also help fight flu conditions.

Maintaining this tradition over time is very important and in 2019 it was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC). The concoction gets its name from the initial syllables of its ingredients: ca- (cane), ru- (ruda) and lim- (lemon).

