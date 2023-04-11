Cats communicate with humans in various ways.

When it comes to meowing, cats may meow to ask for food, attention, or to communicate their mood.

Maullidos

Cat meows can have different meanings depending on the context and situation.

In general, cats can meow to attract the attention of their ownerscommunicate specific needs such as hunger or thirst, express their mood or show affection.

Owners are best able to interpret the meaning of each meow, as each cat may have learned random sounds for communicating.

Experts in communication with cats mention that mother cats also use different meows to communicate with her kittens.

It is also indicated that if a cat meows more than usual, it could be trying to give a message that affects its well-being. It is also mentioned that cats can use different tones and frequencies of meows to communicate different messages.

Purr

As for purring, cats produce this unique sound of its kind when they are happy or relaxed.

The purr of cats can have different meanings depending on the context and situation.

According to the scholars of the expression with these cats, cats can purr as a way of communicating with other cats and with people.

It is also mentioned that the purrs release endorphins that help reduce stressand it is indicated that purring is a characteristic sound of cats that is generally associated with being calm and happy.

However, it is also indicated that although purring is generally represents contentment in cats, it can also express nervousness, and that sometimes a cat’s purr can express pain or sorrow.

In general, it is important pay attention to context and behavior of the cat to better understand the meaning of its purring.

Body language

Cat body language is key in their communication.

Cats can communicate their mood through their body posture and tail movements.

Likewise, cats may rub against their owners’ legs to show affection.

The look of cats too is key in cat communicationas they can make eye contact with humans to communicate their need for attention or to show affection.

It is important to pay attention to these signs to better understand cats and their behavior.

Each cat has its own personality, and it is important that its owner learns to know what his cat pet wants to communicate.

