This week started for i Muslims around the world the observation period of Ramadan. Even the astronaut of the Emirati Sultan Al Neyadicurrently in service on the International Space Station (ISS), will observe this important Islamic calendar event, but many people are wondering: how do Muslim astronauts observe Ramadan in space?

Il Ramadan it is part of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is for i Muslims a moment of reflection, community and prayer. It starts from the first sight of the crescent moon to the next, as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, so this year will be roughly from March 22nd to April 23rd. In this particular period, Muslim adults they fast from sunrise to sunset wherever they are, but on the International Space Station there are well 16 sunrises and sunsets every dayso this wouldn’t work in orbit.

Sharing the beautiful night time scenery from the International Space… pic.twitter.com/oF3557vXtm — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 23, 2023

Anyway, the ISS uses l’Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), therefore also the astronaut Al Neyadi may observe the fasting period. As? There are dispensations aboard the Space Station where fasting could affect a person’s physical or mental health. Travelers may also be exempt, so Al Neyadi confirmed in a January press conference that he would fall into this category.

As the astronaut explained Al Neyadi: “Fasting is not mandatory if you are not feeling well. So, we are actually allowed to eat enough food to prevent any escalation of lack of food, nutrition or hydration.” In addition, in his six months in orbit around the Earth, Al Neyadi will also celebrate Eid al-Fitrat the fine del Ramadane Eid al-Adhawhich will be celebrated at June July.