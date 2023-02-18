Home News How do you know if your stolen motorcycle was recovered?




The Huila Police made a call for theft victims to approach the Sijin.

“We invite people who have been the object of theft of their motorcycle, to approach the SIJIN (Criminal Investigation section) and find out if it has already been recovered,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, commander (e) of the department of Huila Police.

The Huila Police Department, through the Criminal Investigation Section, Police Intelligence Section, Transit and Transportation Section, and the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, maintain a direct offensive to recover motorcycles and vehicles that have been stolen in Huila. through the Hunter Plan and Vehicle Identification Plan.

During the month of January and February of the year 2023, 87 motorcycles and eight vehicles have been recovered in the department of Huila, this important result, which exceeds that obtained the immediately previous year on the same date, has occurred thanks to the offensive of the Public Force to achieve the recovery of these vehicles.

