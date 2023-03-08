Being overweight is a common health problem throughout the world, affecting millions of people.

Besides the problems of health physical and emotional associated with being overweight, it can also have a negative impact on a person’s sex life.

lubrication problems

Overweight women may have intimate lubrication problems, which can make intercourse uncomfortable or painful.

Erectile dysfunction

Being overweight increases the risk of circulation problems and can lead to erectile dysfunction.

Excess abdominal fat can put pressure on the blood vessels that supply the genitals, hindering the blood flow needed to achieve and maintain an erection.

Difficulty reaching orgasm

Being overweight can also affect a women’s ability to orgasm, which can be due to self-esteem issues and hormonal changes.

Fatigue

Overweight people may feel more fatigued and have less energy, which can affect their ability to enjoy sex and have a satisfying sex life.

In addition to these conditions, at the reproductive level, obesity has been related to the increased possibility of suffering from polycystic ovaries, which make pregnancy difficult.

In the case of men, spermatozoa are much slower, another condition that also affects the possibility of pregnancy

How can you improve your sexual health?

It is possible to improve sexual health if you are obese by changing your nutritional style, sharing meals in fewer quantities and shortening the times between them.

It is also convenient to carry out controlled physical activities and modify habits such as tobacco and alcohol.

As for the psychosexualit is advisable to promote sexual dialogue with the couple, as well as to increase self-esteem by working on changes in the body schema.

Finally, in the medication aspect, the use of drugs that inhibit the erectile response or that increase body weight with a treatment of sexual dysfunction associated with obesity should be reviewed and modified -if possible-.

The alterations that obesity causes in sexual life can be reversible, although with a single condition: put yourself in the hands of a specialist and lose weight.

Some studies that analyze improvements in the quality of life and sexual life of patients who decide to undergo bariatric surgery are becoming more frequent.

A remarkable weight loss, successfully maintained over time, represents a before and after in the health of those people who abandon obesity in favor of a new life in every way.

In conclusion, obesity can have a negative impact on a person’s sex life.

Taking steps to improve overall health can help reduce the negative effects of obesity and improve your sex life and overall well-being.

It is important to proactively address this problem and seek medical help if you have obesity-related sexual problems.

