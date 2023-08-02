How does diet influence the quality and life expectancy of your pet?

The quality of life of pets dependsto a large degree, of the food they eat. Just like humans, proper nutrition will make the difference between health and life expectancy of the animalTherefore, the nutritional quality of the products chosen to feed them will be key to guaranteeing that they are maintained healthy, full of vitality and live longer.

According to Emilio Armendáriz, a veterinarian at Carnitas de Mimma, “a good nutrition directly influences longevity and in the healthy aging of our dogs and catssince when we provide them Foods suitable for consumption and products made with quality ingredients and that contain essential nutrients and antioxidants, we protect your cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of age-related diseasessuch as joint problems, heart disease, or cognitive decline. That is why it is important to provide them with a balanced diet adapted to the needs of each stage of life”.

Next, the specialist shares the main factors in which diet influences pets:

General health and well-being: Feeding pets the right nutrients, such as protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, helps develop and maintain a strong immune system, healthy skin, shiny coat, and overall good health. In addition, a balanced diet contributes to preventing diseases and maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding obesity problems and its negative consequences for health.

Energy and vitality: An adequate diet also provides the necessary energy for pets to lead an active life. The nutrients present in food, especially fats and carbohydrates, are sources of energy that will allow them to enjoy daily activities such as walks, games and physical exercise. It should be noted that an energetic and active pet is happier and has a better quality of life.

digestive health: When the diet is inadequate, it can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, vomiting, constipation or digestive sensitivity. On the contrary, a diet adequate in fiber and digestible nutrients favors a healthy digestive system, efficient absorption of nutrients and regular intestinal transit.

Bone and muscle strength: Essential nutrients, such as protein, calcium, and other minerals, are critical for proper bone growth in puppies and for preserving muscle mass in adult and older dogs. This allows them to enjoy fluid mobility, perform physical activities without limitations and maintain a healthy body structure.

Longevity and healthy aging: By providing them with a diet adequate in essential nutrients and antioxidants, their cells are protected from oxidative stress and the risk of age-related diseases such as joint problems, heart disease or cognitive decline is reduced.

How to choose a healthy snack or food?

Food labels: When reading food labels, it’s important to make sure they list the minimum amounts of proper protein and fat for your pet to consume. This ensures that the feed contains the essential nutrients they need and a proper dosage.

Specific needs: Dog foods are formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of each life stage (puppy, adult, senior) and special needs (such as dogs with weight problems, allergies or sensitivities). It is important to select the food that best suits the individual characteristics of the dog or cat.

Food plays a fundamental role in the quality of life of dogs. Providing them with a balanced diet suited to their individual needs guarantees their health, well-being and vitality.

