Home » How does it look? Ana del Castillo surprises with her change of look
News

How does it look? Ana del Castillo surprises with her change of look

by admin
How does it look? Ana del Castillo surprises with her change of look

The vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo He surprised his followers over the weekend with his change of look. The artist left her short, straight hair aside and now sports African braid extensions.

Read also: Did they betray Ana del Castillo? The singer is sincere

I like the changes”, wrote the artist on her Instagram account. Likewise, she mentioned that she in her life “want peace and quiet.

The singer during a concert in Guayacanal, La Guajira. PHOTO: TAKEN FROM INSTAGRAM.

During his music career, Ana del Castillo has changed her look many times. She has sported her hair long and black, short and red and black, and now, with African braid extensions. Likewise, aesthetic touch-ups have been made, reaffirming that she is the ‘Sexy Bomb of Vallenato’.

Do not stop reading: Would you pay more than $12 million for a painting by Ana del Castillo?

Ana del Castillo During the weekend he fulfilled musical commitments in Montería, Cartagena and the corregimiento of Guayacanal, La Guajira.

See also  They will deliver 2 thousand lots with services in Casanare, in Trinidad the call started with 117 – news

You may also like

Allmannsdorf | Woman dies after attending a festival

The DGN reiterates its support for the Head...

In Pelaya they marched against the wave of...

Brazzaville: the 11th edition of the Pan-African Music...

The changes that the Día a Día de...

Haapsalu was the warmest place in Estonia on...

Germany and China – closer cooperation on climate

Armed attack leaves six dead and six injured...

Union to strengthen social collectives

Historian: Because of the Wagner program, Russia’s “decay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy