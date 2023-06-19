How does it look? Ana del Castillo surprises with her change of look

The vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo He surprised his followers over the weekend with his change of look. The artist left her short, straight hair aside and now sports African braid extensions.

“I like the changes”, wrote the artist on her Instagram account. Likewise, she mentioned that she in her life “want peace and quiet.

The singer during a concert in Guayacanal, La Guajira. PHOTO: TAKEN FROM INSTAGRAM.

During his music career, Ana del Castillo has changed her look many times. She has sported her hair long and black, short and red and black, and now, with African braid extensions. Likewise, aesthetic touch-ups have been made, reaffirming that she is the ‘Sexy Bomb of Vallenato’.

Ana del Castillo During the weekend he fulfilled musical commitments in Montería, Cartagena and the corregimiento of Guayacanal, La Guajira.

