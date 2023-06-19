How does it sound? Artificial Intelligence wrote a vallenato with the voice of Silvestre Dangond

Artificial intelligence has completely stunned everyone! From writings, portraits of people, audios and othersis capable of doing this technology.

In fact, through his Instagram account, a user shared the result of a song made by the AI. The curious thing is that he did it with the voice of the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond.

It is a vallenato of spite. “Do what you want, there is no doubt that this chest forgot you, oh, what I take from you is a disappointment. Don’t rue me please don’t ask me for forgiveness anymore. Go far away, I’m tired of your lies and your jealousy. And I repeat that with you I will never return”, says the verse revealed by the user.

In 2022, the director of the DIAN asked the AI ​​to write a vallenato to urge citizens to comply with the payment of taxes. The result was also surprising.

I asked an artificial intelligence to compose a vallenato about tax obligations and this came out. It will not be technology to win a Grammy, but the importance of the contribution is clear. pic.twitter.com/tzDavpaNvf — Luis Carlos Reyes (@luiscrh) December 2, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

