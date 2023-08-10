How does it sound? This would be a song by Diomedes Díaz, Silvestre Dangond and Martín Elías together

Users on social networks shared an audio of the song ‘New Caresses’ interpreted by Diomedes Díaz, Silvestre Dangond and Martín Elías, which was created by an Artificial Intelligenceonce again surprising Vallenato music lovers.

The song was originally recorded by Elder Dayán Díaz and Lucas Dangond on the album ‘Para ustedes’, being one of the most successful of the first musical production of ‘La Máquina’.

Although some users assure that the voices created by Artificial Intelligence do not resemble that of Diomedes, Silvestre and Martín Elías, others were moved and asked that the song be released in its entirety, since it was exciting to hear three successful vallenato singers together.

“Joda the voice of the cacique is heard is beautiful, hit at all what level ‘New caresses‘”, “That song sounds very good, I wish they would release it in its entirety”, “The AI ​​should release a record for Tin, pure flavor. go figure”, were some of the comments.

