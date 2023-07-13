How does the El Niño phenomenon affect the mining sector in Peru? – Smart Environment

PERU: HOW DOES THE EL NIÑO PHENOMENON AFFECT THE MINING SECTOR?

● Mining companies must implement prevention plans and adaptation policies

against heavy rains, in order to reduce risks in operational infrastructure and

potential damage in aspects related to transportation, communications and

infrastructure, product of the rains and droughts that the Phenomenon of

Niño.

The El Niño Phenomenon has a great impact on the economy

peruvian Although there are many sectors that are affected, especially those of agriculture and

fishing, mining operations would also suffer due to the strong

increased rainfall in the north and drought in the south of the country.

And it is that many mining companies, especially in the north and center of the country, are

located in vulnerable areas, being highly exposed to the unforeseen increase in water

in operations, slope stability problems, greater drainage; as well as potential

inconveniences in the provision of services such as electricity and water, blocking

of highways, making it impossible for the mobility of workers and resources necessary for their

labors, among others.

According to the National Study of the El Niño Phenomenon (ENFEN), for next summer (2024),

estimates that about 67% probability that Peru will again be affected by El Niño

global. Today, we see that forecast much more accurate and close. Given this, the companies

sector have begun to manage strategies and contingency plans to guarantee the

supply of inputs, protection of sensitive operational infrastructure, access roads,

both for the communities surrounding its areas of influence, as well as to mitigate the

potential costs additional costs that this event may generate. This considering that

several of the regions, which are also home to mining operations, were declared in

emergency as a result of this natural event..

The main concern is the continuity of supplies, as this could paralyze the

production; however, there are other factors to consider. For example, in those

operations that are close to riverbeds there is a great risk of flooding due to

overflows. In such a case, mining companies will have to take action to clean up such

deep causes. Furthermore, in addition to the additional internal actions to

To counteract this phenomenon, most companies will begin to serve the

communities in its area of ​​influence as a way of supporting the population.

“Access and competition for water, due to the lack of rain, especially in the Andean zone and

south of the country, could have implications for the mining sector, as it is a sensitive issue, it could

increase the feeling of inappropriate use and escalate in claims, although mining only

it uses 1.8% of the available water, according to ANA figures. On the other hand, in regions that

present recurring rains, mining companies must implement their prevention plans and

adaptation policies against the El Niño Phenomenon. All this to reduce the risks associated

to the operation of the relevant infrastructure (underground galleries, pits, waste pits, leaching pad, conduction channels) in matters of transportation, communications and damage to

infrastructure,” said Luis Barba, general manager of WES, a consulting firm specializing in

water issues, dedicated to providing specialized services in surface, groundwater and

environmental studies.

Faced with this problem, it is essential to remember that Peru is a highly vulnerable country

in the face of climate change and that natural phenomena such as El Niño will become more and more

frequent. “The systematic collection and analysis of efficient and timely data could help

to design prevention plans tailored to each company, having a response

opportunity and immediate decisions can be made based on real experience.

pointed out the WES specialist.