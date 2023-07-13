How does the El Niño phenomenon affect the mining sector in Peru? – Smart Environment

PERU: HOW DOES THE EL NIÑO PHENOMENON AFFECT THE MINING SECTOR?
● Mining companies must implement prevention plans and adaptation policies
against heavy rains, in order to reduce risks in operational infrastructure and
potential damage in aspects related to transportation, communications and
infrastructure, product of the rains and droughts that the Phenomenon of
Niño.
The El Niño Phenomenon has a great impact on the economy
peruvian Although there are many sectors that are affected, especially those of agriculture and
fishing, mining operations would also suffer due to the strong
increased rainfall in the north and drought in the south of the country.
And it is that many mining companies, especially in the north and center of the country, are
located in vulnerable areas, being highly exposed to the unforeseen increase in water
in operations, slope stability problems, greater drainage; as well as potential
inconveniences in the provision of services such as electricity and water, blocking
of highways, making it impossible for the mobility of workers and resources necessary for their
labors, among others.
According to the National Study of the El Niño Phenomenon (ENFEN), for next summer (2024),
estimates that about 67% probability that Peru will again be affected by El Niño
global. Today, we see that forecast much more accurate and close. Given this, the companies
sector have begun to manage strategies and contingency plans to guarantee the
supply of inputs, protection of sensitive operational infrastructure, access roads,
both for the communities surrounding its areas of influence, as well as to mitigate the
potential costs additional costs that this event may generate. This considering that
several of the regions, which are also home to mining operations, were declared in
emergency as a result of this natural event..
The main concern is the continuity of supplies, as this could paralyze the
production; however, there are other factors to consider. For example, in those
operations that are close to riverbeds there is a great risk of flooding due to
overflows. In such a case, mining companies will have to take action to clean up such
deep causes. Furthermore, in addition to the additional internal actions to
To counteract this phenomenon, most companies will begin to serve the
communities in its area of influence as a way of supporting the population.
“Access and competition for water, due to the lack of rain, especially in the Andean zone and
south of the country, could have implications for the mining sector, as it is a sensitive issue, it could
increase the feeling of inappropriate use and escalate in claims, although mining only
it uses 1.8% of the available water, according to ANA figures. On the other hand, in regions that
present recurring rains, mining companies must implement their prevention plans and
adaptation policies against the El Niño Phenomenon. All this to reduce the risks associated
to the operation of the relevant infrastructure (underground galleries, pits, waste pits, leaching pad, conduction channels) in matters of transportation, communications and damage to
infrastructure,” said Luis Barba, general manager of WES, a consulting firm specializing in
water issues, dedicated to providing specialized services in surface, groundwater and
environmental studies.
Faced with this problem, it is essential to remember that Peru is a highly vulnerable country
in the face of climate change and that natural phenomena such as El Niño will become more and more
frequent. “The systematic collection and analysis of efficient and timely data could help
to design prevention plans tailored to each company, having a response
opportunity and immediate decisions can be made based on real experience.
pointed out the WES specialist.