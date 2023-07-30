How does the environment improve people’s quality of life?

Latin America breathes badly. Air pollution rates have reached worrying figures. According to the World Air Quality Report 2022, Peru and Chile lead the regional ranking of countries with the highest pollution, with an average concentration of light particles in the air of 23.5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) in Peru and 22 ,2 in Chile. And very close are other countries such as Mexico and Colombia.

This added to the deforestation of the forests, the exhaustive exploitation of natural resources and the intensive agriculture that contaminates rivers, lands and alters the fauna and flora, set off alarms, not only due to the detriment of the exquisite natural wealth of the continent, but also due to the the great impact it is having on the lives of those who inhabit the region.

fight pollution

“Living in healthy natural environments has proven psychological benefits for people,” explains Mario Inclán, professor of the Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering and Management at the International University of Valencia (VIU). “There are studies that show that contact with nature improves emotional balance, increases the feeling of happiness and meaning in life while reducing our feeling of isolation, promotes calm and improves mood.”

And it is a global commitment, of entire societies. The mission is to contribute from today to a better environment for future generations. From the academy, the teacher and environmental expert, together with his team, has taken on the challenge of turning students into professionals who contribute to their companies this vision of sustainability and respect for the environment, thus contributing to a positive change in the society.

“Although our modern societies may make us believe otherwise, human beings do not live isolated and oblivious to what happens in the natural world,” adds Mario Inclán. “We are an inseparable part of it and, as reasoning animals that we are, we have an ethical duty to protect it,” he says.

Why does the environment impact people’s lives?

Health depends directly on the quality of the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food that comes out of the land we plant. From this point of view, an environment contributes to healthier societies.

“Rivers, seas and lakes are sources of food for a good part of the population, so the degradation of water resources will also have an impact on the nutrition of society”, explains the professor from the International University of Valencia. “The scarcity of water and food, often due to the contamination of resources, causes social unrest and even wars.”

To achieve this, in addition to the collective commitment, there must be serious work from the institutions, so that the transformation is not only on a small scale.

“From a more pragmatic or economic point of view, it is evident that the countries or regions of Latin America that have opted for development models compatible with nature have achieved better living standards and social welfare than those countries that have seen their resources depleted. ”.

4 fundamental tasks that governments have towards the environment

Mario Inclán gives some essential points where institutions play a transcendental role:

Guarantee the education of society in ecology and care of the environment. Put facilities so that citizens can recycle the materials used by installing containers or collection centers that allow the collection and classification of recyclable materials (paper and cardboard, glass, metals, etc.). Build all the necessary infrastructure to protect the environment from the impact generated by our consumer societies: recycling plants, wastewater treatment plants, waste recovery centers, etc. Public institutions must, above all, legislate with the protection of the environment in mind and ensure that these laws are complied with.

“In Latin America there is a diverse and wonderful natural heritage that, unfortunately, we see deteriorating at an alarming rate,” concludes the Environmental Engineering and Management professor. “We must preserve the environment because our lives and those of future generations are at stake.”

