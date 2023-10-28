How entrepreneurs with a migration background enrich the startup ecosystem

Entrepreneurs with a migration background make a significant contribution to the competitiveness of the German startup ecosystem through their innovative strength and, with their solutions, make an important contribution to a future worth living. This is shown by two examples from the Ruhr area.

Germany is on the move, and this is also evident in the startup world. Around 21% of the founders have a migration background. But that’s not all: In the case of German unicorns, startups with a valuation of over 1 billion euros, around 60% of them have at least one migrant founder in the founding team. Prominent personalities such as Neven Subotic, Jacob Fatih, Dr. Sophie Chung and Anne Kjaer Bathel are just a few examples of people who use their immigration story as a source of inspiration to create innovative companies.

Migration history as fuel for innovation

Hind Seiferth, Co-Founder & CEO of Unigy.

Photo: Philipp Behrendt

NRW and the Ruhr area also offer enormous potential for talent with a migration background. For example Hind SeiferthCo-Founder & CEO of the Essen energy startup Unigy. As an asset manager for municipal utilities, she has already been able to make a valuable contribution to innovation and progress. In 2022, her company was awarded the NRW Founder’s Prize.

Ekrem Namazci, Co-Founder & CEO of the digital education and mentoring platform GDEXA, grew up in Recklinghausen as the child of a Turkish immigrant family. In addition to GDEXA, he recently launched the recruiting platform LIYA, which enables young talents to learn new skills through mentoring and training and matches them with their favorite companies.

More than just entrepreneurial spirit

Immigrants and their descendants often carry two hearts in their chests. They combine two cultural identities that set them apart and thus look at the world from different perspectives. Entrepreneurs with a migration background are often characterized by particular resilience and persistence. These qualities are advantageous in entrepreneurship.

Ekrem Namazci, Co-Founder & CEO von GDEXA.

Photo: Philipp Behrendt

“I have always been a bridge builder between people – be it privately with cultural differences or professionally with customer projects with different knowledge profiles. This role gave me the great strength that I always put empathy at the forefront of my conversations and put myself very well in the situation of my counterpart “This helps immensely with conflicts and in all types of communication,” says Ekrem Namazci, Co-Founder & CEO of GDEXA.

Overcoming challenges

As Migrant Founders find their way to success, they face a variety of challenges. These include bureaucratic hurdles, language barriers and access to funding and networks. “My lack of a network of investors and universities was already a disadvantage. Added to this was the difficulty that subsequent access to the startup bubble as a person with an international history is very difficult. Because there are mostly academics and wealthy personalities who come from their backgrounds prefer networking,” says Namazci.

In his opinion, access to information for start-ups should be lower-threshold and offered in secondary schools – and not just at universities. This would lower the inhibition threshold for many young people and make entrepreneurship relevant as a career path. His dream: a future in which every person has equal access to education and is only evaluated based on their abilities when choosing a career.

Hind Seiferth, Co-Founder & CEO of Unigy, also had to face many challenges. She came to Germany from Lebanon when she was ten and didn’t speak any German. “My sister and I were supposed to go to a secondary school. We quickly skipped a grade, but everyone refused to let us transfer to a high school or a secondary school.” But her persistence paid off. After graduating from high school, she studied business administration in Essen. With Unigy, Hind Seiferth has developed an AI-based solution that supports municipal utilities and energy suppliers in integrating renewable energies into existing portfolios economically and with little risk.

MENT2BE: An event with a mission

With MENT2BE, BRYCK and 2hearts brought over 120 people from the startup and tech scene to Essen.

Photo: Philipp Behrendt

Brought under the name MENT2BE BRICK and 2hearts on September 28, 2023 brought together over 120 participants from the German startup and tech scene to shed light on the importance of entrepreneurs with a migration background for Germany as a location for innovation.

A common message from entrepreneurs with a migration background was the importance of role models. Not only do they serve as inspiration, but they also show that it is possible to overcome obstacles and achieve success, regardless of personal circumstances. “Many more founders need to appear in schools, universities or at events and tell their stories, share their experiences and encourage them,” pleads Hind Seiferth. This could create a more diverse startup ecosystem and be the key to a future-oriented and diverse society.

