The Dane reported that by May 2023, the annual variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 12.36%. Cúcuta, Sincelejo and Valledupar, the most expensive cities in Colombia, with an annual variation of 14.76%, 13.91% and 13.31%, correspondingly. Neiva was ranked 13th with an average of 12.39%. […]

The entrance How expensive is it to live in Neiva? It was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook