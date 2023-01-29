In 2022, the per capita disposable income of Shanghai and Beijing residents will exceed 70,000 yuan, far ahead of other provinces.

Data Display,In 2022, the per capita disposable income of residents in Shanghai will reach 79,610 yuan, approaching 80,000 yuan, ranking first in the country. Beijing is 77,415 yuan, second only to Shanghai, ranking second in the country.

It is understood that the per capita disposable income of residents in Shanghai will exceed 70,000 yuan for the first time in 2020, while Beijing will exceed the 70,000 yuan mark in 2021.

In addition to Shanghai and Beijing, the top ten are: Zhejiang Province (60,302 yuan), Jiangsu Province (49,862 yuan), Tianjin City (48,976 yuan), Guangdong Province (47,065 yuan), Fujian Province (43,118 yuan), Shandong Province ( 37560 yuan), Liaoning Province (36089 yuan), Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (35921 yuan).

From a national perspective,In 2022, the national per capita disposable income will be 36,883 yuana nominal increase of 5.0% over the previous year, and a real increase of 2.9% after deducting price factors.

From a consumption perspective,“Food, tobacco and alcohol” is the largest expenditure, accounting for 30.5%, and housing is the second largest expenditure, accounting for 24%.