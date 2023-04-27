How far is Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after Xi-Zelensky phone call – BBC News 中文

1 hour ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg 800w” alt=”泽连斯基” attribution=”AFP via Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/15BF2/production/_128747098_mediaitem128747097.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,AFP via Getty Images image captiontext, Zelensky revealed on his Twitter that the call with Xi Jinping lasted an hour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (April 26). contributed to the end of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Zelensky revealed on his Twitter that the call lasted an hour. The two exchanged views on the current war. The most direct result is that China will send a former ambassador to Russia as a special envoy to Ukraine, and Ukraine will replace the ambassador to China who has been vacant for two years.

Europe, the United States and other countries have basically expressed their welcome to this call, hoping to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, in the document released after the call, China did not mention Russia’s withdrawal of troops. Possibilities are questioned.

What did Xi Jinping say?

image captiontext, Unlike the West, Beijing has tried to appear neutral on the issue of Russian incursions. But it has never hidden its close ties to Moscow, nor has it condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi Jinping paid a two-day state visit to Russia last month.

Specifically, Xi Jinping said that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China will “neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone do things that take advantage of opportunities.” What China has done is aboveboard.

On the issue of the “Ukrainian crisis”, China has always stood on the side of peace, and its core position is to promote peace and talks. Dialogue and negotiation is the only feasible way out. Moreover, now that rational thinking and voices from all parties are increasing, we should seize this opportunity to accumulate favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

There are no winners in a nuclear war. When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis.

In terms of actions, China will persist in persuading peace and promoting talks, and make its own efforts to stop the war and cease fire and restore peace as soon as possible. China will also send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

It is worth noting that the full text of Xinhua News Agency’s report did not mention the words “Russia” and “invasion”, and said that Xi Jinping had a phone call with Zelensky at the request. See also Accelerate the establishment and improvement of a green, low-carbon and circular development economic system_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

world-65410943/p0bqy6y6/zh-hans/amp” title=”多媒体播放器” allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” data-e2e=”media-player”> Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Why China‘s Role Matters

What did Zelensky say?

According to the above-mentioned Xinhua News Agency report, Zelensky explained his views on the current “Ukrainian crisis” on the phone, and thanked China for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and welcomed China‘s important role in restoring peace and resolving the crisis through diplomatic means. effect.

Zelensky tweeted on April 26 that he had a “long and meaningful” phone conversation with Xi Jinping. He said that the phone call and the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China will inject strong momentum into the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China.

However, the transcript of the call from Ukraine stated that Zelensky told the Chinese leader that “no one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people”, but that peace must be “just and sustainable”.

skip twitter posts, 1 Allow Twitter content This article contains content provided by Twitter. Because this content uses technologies such as cookies or cookies, we will seek your permission before loading any content. You may wish to read Twitter before giving permissionCookie PolicyandPrivacy Policy. If you wish to read the above, please click “Accept and Continue”. Accept and continue Ending Twitter Post, 1

“Peace is impossible at the expense of territorial compromise,” Zelensky said. “The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders.”

Zelensky also stated on social media that if the territory is to be compromised, there will be no peace, and Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored to the 1991 state borders.

In addition, Zelensky also talked about the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership, “China used to be Ukraine’s number one trading partner. I believe that our conversation today will provide a strong impetus for the recovery, maintenance and development of this momentum at all levels.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg 800w” alt=”SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 – The first container train with export cargo on the route Ukraine – People’s Republic of China is seen before departure, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/1314A/production/_123345187_mediaitem123344444.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, In September 2021, the first freight train from Ukraine to China will depart.

What is the attitude of other countries?

The White House of the United States welcomed the call between the two, while mentioning that it was not aware of the call beforehand.

Whether this “will lead to some kind of meaningful peace movement, program or proposal — I don’t think we know at this point,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that if a negotiated peace is to be reached, it will happen when President Zelenskiy is ready, noting that the United States welcomes efforts by either side to achieve a just peace — as long as it is is sustainable and credible.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs Borrell (Josep Borrell) also said that this call is “very important” and “I am very happy that they can have this conversation”, hoping that this is China‘s role in persuading Russia to stop its aggression first step. But also stressed that the peace must be just and recognize the rights of Ukrainians.

UN Under-Secretary-General Haq also commented on this, “We encourage all core countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to participate and contribute to the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. We hope that China will continue to play an effective role in this regard. role.”

Russia “supports China and tramples on Ukraine”. The spokesperson of its foreign ministry stated that Russia has noticed that China is ready to start the negotiation process, but Ukraine will not be able to fully understand China‘s appeal for peace, because Ukraine and the Western countries behind it have the ability to mess up any negotiations. peace initiative.

news/240/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg 800w” alt=”中国之所以如此谨慎地表达立场，有着与美国和欧洲在外交、经济方面的长期战略考虑。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/11EE4/production/_123344437_whatsubject.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The reason why China expresses its position so carefully is because of its long-term strategic considerations with the United States and Europe in terms of diplomacy and economics.

After the phone call, the most direct result is that China will send a special representative on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries.

Yu Jun, deputy director of the Eurasian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, confirmed to the media that Li Hui will be the head of China‘s special delegation to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The 70-year-old Li Hui’s current position is the Chinese government’s special representative on Eurasian affairs, but his diplomatic career has long dealt with Russia.

Before the disintegration of the Soviet Union, he served as the first secretary of the Chinese embassy in the Soviet Union, and after the disintegration, he became the first secretary of the embassy in Russia. He served as ambassador to Kazakhstan in 1997, and served as director of the Department of Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs two years later. By 2009, he began serving as ambassador to Russia and continued under Xi Jinping until he stepped down in 2019.

Although he reached retirement age, he continued to serve as the special representative for Eurasian affairs after returning to China.

Zelensky announced the appointment of Ryabikin Borisevich as Ukrainian ambassador to China. Ryabikin served as Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine three months before the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War until March this year.

The post of Ukrainian ambassador to China has been vacant for two years. In February 2021, Sergei Kamyshev, the former Ukrainian ambassador to China, died in office due to a sudden illness, and no new appointment has been made.

news/240/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg 800w” alt=”王毅和普京” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/116CD/production/_128737317_gettyimages-942278866.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images