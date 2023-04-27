Home » How far is Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after Xi-Zelensky phone call – BBC News 中文
How far is Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after Xi-Zelensky phone call – BBC News 中文

Zelensky revealed on his Twitter that the call with Xi Jinping lasted an hour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (April 26). contributed to the end of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Zelensky revealed on his Twitter that the call lasted an hour. The two exchanged views on the current war. The most direct result is that China will send a former ambassador to Russia as a special envoy to Ukraine, and Ukraine will replace the ambassador to China who has been vacant for two years.

Europe, the United States and other countries have basically expressed their welcome to this call, hoping to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, in the document released after the call, China did not mention Russia’s withdrawal of troops. Possibilities are questioned.

What did Xi Jinping say?

image captiontext,

Unlike the West, Beijing has tried to appear neutral on the issue of Russian incursions. But it has never hidden its close ties to Moscow, nor has it condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi Jinping paid a two-day state visit to Russia last month.

The main content of Xi Jinping’s call can be summarized into three points: China is “not the party concerned”, China “insists on persuading peace and promoting talks”, and “nuclear war has no winners”——

