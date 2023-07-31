How Gaze Behavior is Researched in Hybrid Interactions | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell research

In the third episode of the “TUCscicast” special “Human-Machine-Together”, moderator Annegret Richter talks to Dr. Jana Bressem and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer from Chemnitz University of Technology on eye tracking and the communicative importance of gestures in traffic

dr Jana Bressem and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer from the TU Chemnitz found their way to joint research on eye movements through the interdisciplinary work in the CRC “Hybrid Societies”. In the podcast they report on some of their findings. Photo/Graphics: CRC “Hybrid Societies”/Jacob Müller

The new episode of the TUCscicast special “Human-Machine-Together” of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) “Hybrid Societies” of Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) starts directly with the topic of the previous episode “Improving interaction with machines through wearable sensor systems”. It was about sensors – especially those on the skin – and their important function in the interaction between humans and autonomous machines.

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer, Chair of the Physics of Cognitive Processes at the TUC, and Dr. In the current episode, Jana Bressem, head of the “Gesture Research and Speech Science” office at the TU, dedicates herself to a very special human sensor: the eye. Or more precisely: the eye movements.

Research gaze behavior under real conditions

While the so-called “eye tracking” is technically relatively easy to implement in static situations in front of the screen, it was difficult to record in dynamic situations for a long time. So-called mobile eye trackers were therefore a real revolution – since they made it possible to measure eye movements in interaction for the first time.

In the podcast, Bressem and Einhäuser-Treyer report on their research and their different perspectives and investigation scenarios. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer is primarily interested in the physics of viewing directions and changes in viewing direction. Jana Bressem researches perspectives and changes in perspective as part of multimodal interaction – i.e. accompanying or replacing language and gestures.

In the CRC “Hybrid Societies”, the researchers in subprojects found common interest – and enrich each other professionally: “Without the SFB I would not have dealt with eye movements in social interaction,” says Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer. And because material from video conferences had to be used for some studies during the 2020 corona pandemic, this episode of the research podcast also contains something to learn about viewing behavior in video calls.

Established format of science communication

To ensure that the work of the Collaborative Research Center reaches more people – and that the people behind the research also have the opportunity to explain and classify, the podcast special “Human – Machine – Together” has been appearing since October 9, 2020. Special because this podcast is not a new format within the communication portfolio of Chemnitz University of Technology, but complements the “TUCscicast” series as a mini-series – now in its third season.

“Mensch-Maschine-Miteinander – A TUCscicast Special on the SFB Hybrid Societies” is produced jointly by the SFB Hybrid Societies, Chemnitz University of Technology and podcastproduceren.de, sister company of the online radio detector.fm, which has been producing high-quality podcasts for business since 2009 , society and research produces. In the future, the podcast will be moderated by Annegret Richter, the editor is Klara Fröhlich.

The podcast can be listened to in a number of ways:

on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast and wherever there are good podcasts.

In addition to the podcast, there are also quarterly news from the CRC Hybrid Societies in the Newsletter.

Matthias Fejes

31.07.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

