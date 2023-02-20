10 months after the end of the mandate period for which he was elected, EL PILÓN reviewed the Municipal Development Plan ‘Valledupar in order’ formulated by the mayor of the city, Mello Castro González.

This document is the instrument of public management in the territory because it contains the objectives and goals and the lines of investment by the municipal administration.

STRATEGIC AXES

The current plan has five strategic axes: Security for all Vallenatos; Competitiveness and entrepreneurship; Public services for all; More social welfare, transparency and good governance.

In general terms, the text describes that at the end of the four-year term the Mayor’s Office would have contributed to “improving the indicators of comprehensive security, smart entrepreneurship, innovative employment, overcoming poverty and healthy mobility.”

THE PROBLEM OF INSECURITY

But how much of it has been accomplished? The president of the city’s taxi drivers’ union, Julio Domínguez, publicly stated that as of October 2022, at least 220 drivers of this public transport service had been victims of robbery.

“We have put nine injured drivers and one dead as a union, we do not go to different neighborhoods of the city due to insecurity problems,” Dominguez explained.

Insecurity is one of the problems that most affects Vallenato citizens. / PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.



But it’s not just taxi drivers, cases of theft from citizens that are recorded on security cameras are viral daily, many of them in high-mobility areas. On the other hand, at least 142 homicides were reported by the local press.

Regarding this panorama that generated debates of political control in the Valledupar Council, the president assured that “it is a problem that is hitting not only here in Valledupar, but at the national level. It is mainly hitting the capital cities like Bogotá, Medellín, Cali… the Metropolitan Police is going to allow more patrolling, more presence in the neighborhoods and communes”.

EMPLOYMENT

This government created the Secretariat for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism with the objective of formulating and implementing public policies in these sectors. This sector “had to be created, but you have to give it money,” says economist Fernando Herrera.

The unemployment rate in Valledupar for the October-December 2022 quarter was 14.4% / PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

Herrera is director of the Center for Socioeconomic and Regional Studies, Cesore, and from that organization he has made a series of recommendations to the current municipal leader, including that said Secretariat also have a board of directors with members of the private sector.

The capital of Cesar was ranked fifth among 23 cities for its unemployment rate until December of the previous year, according to the report that date of the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE.

EDUCATION

“I think that the task is lost in employment,” noted the economist whose other suggestion was that the administration support the technical and technological education of at least 1,000 young people, one of the populations most affected by the lack of jobs.

“In Valledupar there are about 18,000 unemployed young people, if you give education to 100 of them it does not have a major impact, but if there are 1,000 or 2,000 in Uparsistem, SENA or Comfacesar, you are already making some change,” said the director of Cesore.

The reflection stems from the commitment of the Secretariat for Economic Development to support 100 young people from Vallenatos to study at the Andean Area University Foundation, a figure that for the aforementioned source is ‘insufficient’.

INVESTMENT PLAN

The Pluriannual Investment Plan contains the specific projects in which public resources would be distributed; among them the programs ‘Education in order’ and ‘Cultural traditions of my people’, as well as the construction of the Animal Welfare Center, expanding the coverage of drinking water and basic sanitation, and other actions for the safety of the city.

Although the coronavirus pandemic affected the execution of the Development Plan, Castro González divides his management into two parts: “the social and the large works”.

One of the most anticipated constructions has been the Animal Welfare Center, a work with more than $5,000 million investment that has not been put into operation so that animals can take refuge.

The Animal Welfare Center, one of the goals of the Development Plan that still has not been put into operation. Design image. / PHOTO: COURTESY

LAST MONTHS OF GOVERNMENT

“I want to do a good government closure, for that I have the challenge of improving the mobility and security of Valledupar in the urban area,” the mayor told EL PILÓN in January.

“With the new mixed economy company, we are going to continue improving the mobility of the vallenatos, and with the Metropolitan Police we are going to have more strength,” concluded Castro González, who has been criticized by other sectors such as business.

Eloy Gutiérrez Anaya, president of the board of directors of the Federation of Merchants in Cesar (Fenalco) has presented his opinion on the current executive leader.

“His extreme youth added to his immaturity for such a responsibility made three years go by in vain and leaves the city with the worst social, administrative, unemployment, informality, inflation indicators and the worst wave of insecurity ever seen,” Gutierrez said in a column.

The aforementioned union leader also maintained that Mello Castro González would have governed “for his financiers and his political sponsors, which in the future will lead to serious legal problems,” he also questioned works such as the ethnic Seine and the Guatapurí River Ecopark.

