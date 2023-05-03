How hot! The thermal sensation in Valledupar reached 42 degrees

Around noon this Wednesday, May 3, several users began to report on their social networks that the temperature in Valledupar reached 38°. Crazy!

According to the weather forecasts, the thermal sensation exceeds 42°. In that sense, the chance of rain is almost nilit only reaches 10% and the bad news is that these high temperatures will continue until 5:00 in the afternoon.

Thermal sensation of 42 degrees.🥵 I never complained about the heat, but the Valley is unbearable.🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/tCwve8NYQ9 — Ketty Masters 🌼 (@MaestreKetty) May 3, 2023

Given this, the recommendation is to stay hydrated with liquids and fresh fruitsuse sunscreen, umbrellas and light clothing.

The bad news is that May will be a hot month. According to the forecasts, during the next weeks average temperature it will stay between 38 and 39 degrees.