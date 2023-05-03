Home » How hot! The thermal sensation in Valledupar reached 42 degrees
News

How hot! The thermal sensation in Valledupar reached 42 degrees

by admin
How hot! The thermal sensation in Valledupar reached 42 degrees

Around noon this Wednesday, May 3, several users began to report on their social networks that the temperature in Valledupar reached 38°. Crazy!

According to the weather forecasts, the thermal sensation exceeds 42°. In that sense, the chance of rain is almost nilit only reaches 10% and the bad news is that these high temperatures will continue until 5:00 in the afternoon.

Given this, the recommendation is to stay hydrated with liquids and fresh fruitsuse sunscreen, umbrellas and light clothing.

The bad news is that May will be a hot month. According to the forecasts, during the next weeks average temperature it will stay between 38 and 39 degrees.

See also  The toll booths dedicated to Figliuolo and Bosso are dirty again: this is the fourth time this has happened

You may also like

The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a...

19,000 visitors at the Mannheim Maimarkt

For extortion of ranchers, they carry out security...

Karaghla doubt the epic green march!

Warning strike at Regiobus in Hanover today |...

Against the theft to residences Metropolitan Police of...

NH 證 “Inox Advanced Materials positively entering the...

World’s first Apple Store is moving – video...

At high risk of collapse of the La...

The week with .week: Who can be voted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy