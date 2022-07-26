Original title: Ask the sky launch! How important is Hainan Wenchang to China Aerospace?

yesterday,The Long March 5B Yaosan carrier rocket (“Fat 5”) was successfully launched,WillAsk the day experimental cabinIt was sent into space and successfully docked with the Tianhe core module today. This world-renowned satellite launch site is exactly—Hainan Wenchang!

The “Fat Five” before the expedition. Photography/Fly_To_Space

asmy country’s first seaside launch siteHainanWenchang launch siteSitting on the invincible sea view, the rocket800 meters from the towerwhich is connected by water and skySouth China Sea。

Whenever Wenchang is on a mission, tens of thousands of people go to Wenchang, which has a population of just over 20,000.Longlou Townwitness the romance of the stars and the sea, and feel the greatness of the country.

The Wentian experimental cabin weighs more than 23 tons, is 17.9 meters long, and is six stories high.heaviest、maximumspacecraft.

Only in 2016officially put into useWenchang Satellite Launch Site,whyCan you shoulder the responsibility of the country?

With Jiuquan, Taiyuan and Xichang,

Why do you still need Wenchang?

Chineseyearning for the universepresumably dating back toChang’e flying to the moonmythology.After the founding of New China, my country has built successivelyfour satellite launch sitesso that the fantasy of “dare to go up to nine days to embrace the moon” becomes a reality.

Figure 1: Launch environment in Wenchang: seashore, coconut forest; Figure 2: Launch environment in Jiuquan, inland, Gobi. Photography/Fly_To_Space

fromGreat Northwest Gobi Desert(Jiuquan Launch Site), toThe Northwest Shanxi Plateau, where winter lasts without summer(Taiyuan Launch Site), and then toDaliangshan hinterland(Xichang Launch Site),Half a century ago, my country’s satellite launch baseonlyBuilt insparsely populatedarea,Hard, hidden and mysterious。

and”youngest”、The most advancedofWenchanglaunch sitebut built in the motherlandsouthernmoston the edge of the island,open stanceshowing our national strength to the world.

Hainan Province is the province closest to the equator in my country.Drawing/Sun Lu

Rocket: Lower yourself so you can fly higher

Back in the 1970s,Hainannoticed by astronauts. However,The International Situation of the US-Soviet Hegemonyandnational power at the timetemporarily preventing my country fromlow latitudesThe possibility of establishing a space base.

Wenchang Qishui Bay, one of the closest beaches to the launch site.Photography / Xie Mo

Why are astronauts so obsessed with low latitudes?

If you flatten the earth, she is like a circular track and field, with the speed of the outer ringmustExceedThe speed of the inner circle can be synchronized to complete a lap.

therefore,The lower the latitude, the greater the speed you gain as the Earth rotates，The higher the initial velocity obtained by the rocket from the earth, the faster the launch satellite will be.fuel efficient。

Wenchang’s large launch tower. Photography/Fly_To_Space

How many provinces can Wenchang at low latitudes have?

the same type of rocket,in WenchangEmission ratioin Xichangcan savenearly ten million dollarsthe fuel saved could keep satellites in spaceWork 2 to 3 more years。

reinforced steel exteriorRockets, more than 90% are fuel.Future moon landing and fire landing plans will requirelargeRocket boost.

asmy country’s onlylow-latitude launch sites,Wenchang is endowed with the obligatory responsibility of the times。

The Wenchang launch site can launch Long March 5 series rockets, Long March 7 and 8 carrier rockets. Photography/Fly_To_Space

Rocket: Crossing the river and sea can go further

location and trafficthe Wenchang launch siteAnother big advantage。

Chinese rockets and satellites“Origin”and“Delivery place”different,R & D and manufacturing siteFocus onBeijing Shanghai，launch siteexistFour launch sites。

From the research and development site to the launch site, the test is the location and traffic conditions of the launch site.

The Puqiangang Haiwen Bridge is an important support for the maritime transportation of Wenchang.Photography / Xie Mo

Surrounded by the sea on three sidesWenchang, located in Hainan Provincenortheast,forsea ​​transportationProvide convenience.andinlandJiuquan, Xichang, and Taiyuan launch sites can only rely onrailway。

About 1.435 meters wide rail, the diameter of the Long March rocketLimited to 3.5 metersand the “Fat Five” (the Long March 5 rocket with a diameter of more than 5 meters), which is half a circle fat, is difficult to climb over mountains and mountains.

FutureLong March No. 9the maximum “waist circumference” is 10 meters, railway transportation is powerless.

Rockets and satellites generally take this route from Tianjin to Hainan.Drawing/Sun Lu

Wenchang: A sense of security is competitiveness

The rocket starts from Wenchang, the rocket is safe, and the people are safer.

Climatic conditionsis a consideration for all rocket launch sites in the world without exception.

Although Wenchang is near the sea, it isDry and wet, the dry up does not lose the other three launch sites.Wenchang launch siteNo climatic stress, even on the seaside。

Watch the rocket launch from Stone Park.Photography / Yan Zehua

The rocket lifted off from the Wenchang launch site, heading towardssoutheastinto geosynchronous orbit, inWithin 1,000 kilometers in this direction, there are vast seas.

After the rocket took off, the burning debris fell directly into the sea.

The astronauts chased the dream of the stars, took off under the shadow of the endless coconut grove, and coexisted harmoniously with the lights of thousands of homes in Wenchang.

A rocket shaded by coconut trees. Photography/Fly_To_Space

In terms of coastal advantages, Wenchangnot withoutcompetitors, such as HainanSanya,GuangdongYangjiang. However, Sanya is not as safe as Wenchang, and Yangjiang is not as superior as Wenchang shipping.

existsuper rocketToday, it has become a new bet for the world‘s aerospace power. With the advantages of low latitude and convenient maritime transportation, the Wenchang Launch Site is currently the largest in China.The only one capable of launching large launch vehiclesspace base.

Wenchang, carrying the ChineseExplore Marsandmanned moon landingThe dream of my country’s aerospace industry determines the future glory of China‘s aerospace industry.

The Wenchang satellite launcher carries the heavy responsibility of launching large rockets in China.Photography / Xie Mo

The more open and advanced Wenchang launch site itself reflects the growth of national strength.

Aerospace New City, from the ancient city of Qiongdong

asOne of the three ancient cities in HainanWenchang, the city’s destiny was rewritten by aerospace, from “Wenchang in Hainan“become”Wenchang of the world”。

Wenchang in Hainan: From Cultural Center to Transportation Center

Only tens of kilometers away from HaikouWenchang,in historyHe has led the economic and cultural development of Hainan for a long time.

In ancient times, the culture of the Central Plains spread to Hainan and crossed the Qiongzhou Strait to the south.Haikou, WenchangProsperous and prosperous at the right time and place.

“Walking from east to west, it is better to go to Puqian and Haikou”, WenchangPuqian Old Streetstill vaguely see the former prosperous appearance.

Wenchang Old Street full of history.Photography / Huang Xinyi

However, in the 1990s, Wenchang began to be neglected.

Opened to traffic in 1995roundabout highwayOn the east line, bypass Wenchang and go straight to Haikou through Qionghai. Wenchang, which was once the closest to Haikou, was suddenly so far away.Wenchang’s economic development has also lagged behind for more than 10 years.

Wenchang proved himself once again by successfully launching more than a dozen rockets.Graphics / Wu Jiuyang

The turnaround began with the favor of China Aerospace.

In 2009, the Wenchang launch site officially started construction, before and after,Haikou-Wenchang-Qionghai ExpresswayThe construction of Wenchang re-introduced Wenchang into the mainstream transportation planning of Hainan.roundabout railwayThe construction of Wenchang can no longer be ignored.

At the same time, Wenchang’s transportation construction is also on the agenda.

formed during the Ming DynastyQinglan Pierafter hundreds of years of tepid fire, it was expanded to the presentNational level open portsavailable forYuanwang 21 and 22 rocket carriersDock.

southernQinglan Bridgeconnecting Wenchang City and Aerospace City; the northernHaven Bridge(Puqian Bridge), connecting Wenchang City and Haikou City, has become a new landmark for Hainan to build a free trade zone.

connecting two bridgesCoastal Expresswayopened up the two veins of Ren and Du of Wenchang Tourism.

Yuanwang 22 carrying the Long March 5 rocket. Photography / Wang Yubo (Starry Sky)

Wenchang in the World: From Space Center to Space Tourism Center

Sanya belongs to China, and Wenchang belongs to the world.

as our country’s firstopenofMarinaThe satellite launch site, Wenchang, which has mastered the most hard-core space launch technology, has also become a satellite launch site.The only aerospace tourism city in China。

Crowds watching outside the launch site.Photography / Li Ruoyu

Aerospace created for WenchangUnique business value。

If you want to know when my country will launch a rocket in Wenchang, just turn on your phone and checkWenchang Longlou TownThere are no rooms in hotels and guesthouses.

At that time, “outsiders” like migratory birds could be seen everywhere in shops, restaurants and taxis in Longlou Town.

The fashionable Wenchang has become a “Internet celebrity check-in place”.Photography / Li Junjie

In Wenchang, only 20 kilometers away from the launch siteAerospace Modern Cityis the best aerospace education base in China.

Wenchang’sAviation Breeding Baseremote control the vegetable basket in Wenchang City.

Drawing on the experience of the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Wenchang is building Asia’s largestAerospace theme park.In the future, Wenchang and Aerospace will be printed on a business card.

In Wenchang, you can see it everywhereThe impact of spaceflight。

Aerospace Road, Lunar Exploration Road, Chang’e Road, Beidou Road, Tiangong Road, Wentian Road…

Wenchang’s road name is full of aerospace features,evenstreet lightbothrocket shape. Xingguang Village, Meilan Village… Every plant and tree in the Wenchang countryside in the past has the flavor of spaceflight.

Wenchang Road full of aerospace features. Photography/Fly_To_Space

oncethe city of Hainan more well-known to outsiders isHaikou, Sanya.Although Wenchang hasHainan’s longest coastline,Half the coconut grove, rich history and good foodbut Wenchang remained unknown.

nowasA new landmark of my country’s aerospace industryWenchang has become a holy place of worship for aerospace enthusiasts at home and abroad.Aerospace, the ancient city of Wenchangmakeover,hertropicalalso rediscovered.

Wenchang: Brightness and depth, fireworks and tenacity

Unlike Haikou and Sanya, Wenchang’sTourist seasonandrocket launch missionHighly overlapping.

Foreigners’ love for Wenchang is usually“Beginning with appearance, respect for talent, and loyalty to character”。

The coast of Wenchang is sunny.Photography / Xie Mo

Wenchang’s beautiful appearance is a gift from the island.

Boundless sea and azure blue water, in Hainan Island, which is famous for its sunny beaches, Wenchang is in no way inferior to Haikou and Sanya, and the spectacular view of 500,000 coconut trees facing the sea is even more unique.

after all,Half of Hainan’s coconuts are here.

2 kilometers from the coaststone parkis the 86 version of the TV seriesThe location of “The Birth of the Monkey King” in “Journey to the West”。

Stones raised from the surface of the earth by mountain building tens of thousands of years ago have been beaten by the tide day after day over long years, becoming a masterpiece of nature.

existTongguling Peak,appreciateMoon BayThe platinum coast is like a silver-white ribbon, ushering inThe first ray of sunshine on Hainan Island。

EasternmostQishuiwanand then cast the line of sight into the distance, that isWenchang Satellite Launch Site。

Wenchang Stone Park, a masterpiece of sea water.Photography / Xie Mo

But the most attractive thing about Wenchang is itsculture and rhyme.This is Wenchangdeep talent。

Wenchang Confucian Templereputed to beHainan First Temple, is the only well-preserved cultural temple in Hainan. It was built during the Northern Song Dynasty and has been preserved for thousands of years. It survived the Qiongzhou earthquake in 1605.

Wenchang Confucian Temple has no gate, only two side gates.Photography / Xie Mo

The Wenchang Confucian Temple has witnessed the importance that Wenchang people attach to education, as well as the birth of more than 100 Juren and Jinshi in the history of Wenchang.

If you don’t get the champion, you won’t open the door, and the Wenchang Confucian Temple has becomeThe only door in the country that does not open to the southConfucian Temple.Wenchang literatiBone, arrogance,Demonstrated in stubbornness.

The old streets of Wenchang are still preservedold-fashioned fireworks。

Wennan Old Street and Puqian Streetarcadeoccupies two of the three major arcades in Hainan. In terms of beauty and Nanyang flavor, it is not inferior to the Haikou arcade, but it is more beautiful than the Haikou arcade.Quiet。

Wenchang Old Street, an arcade full of Nanyang flavor.Photography / Huang Xinyi

Being in it, the atmosphere of Wenchang city is blowing.

Order a pot at a street teahousedad teayou can spend an afternoon;

pick up a pieceWenchang Chickendipped in garlic juice or sand ginger juice, taste the original taste of white chopped chicken;

Eat a bowl of spicy and sourBao Luo powdera biteseafoodjust one biteDregs vinegarfeel the unique flavor of Hainan;

When the weather is too hot, a bowlChing bo leungboth refreshing and satisfying.

Figure 1: Wenchang Chicken; Figure 2: Dad Tea.Photography / Xie Mo

Well preserved Victory Street throughPuqiangangyou can still feel the breath of the port in the late Qing Dynasty.

Since modern times,Down to the South China SeaAmong the Hainanese, Wenchang is the largest, with a total of 1.2 million.

It is from here that many strong and brave Wenchang people take boats to travel to the South China Sea. Many years later, Wenchang people who returned home built the old city of Wenchang.

The entire ancient city is so thick that it cannot be dissolved.love of hometown。

In Wenchang, rocket launches do not disturb the lives of locals.Photography / Yan Zehua

After the Revolution of 1911, more than 200 generals emerged in Wenchang, a veritable hometown of generals. Wenchang is also the hometown of Sun Yat-sen’s wife, Soong Ching Ling.

This former small county town in the southern country has made great contributions to the Chinese revolution.

The tenacious patriotism of the past and the spirit of spaceflight today echo the Wenchang City today.

Wenchang has become a new starting point for the Chinese aerospace dream.

