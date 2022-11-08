Home News How is rainwater recovered? The Irtef and Cafc project to avoid wasting millions of cubic meters
News

How is rainwater recovered? The Irtef and Cafc project to avoid wasting millions of cubic meters

How is rainwater recovered? The Irtef and Cafc project to avoid wasting millions of cubic meters

Water can no longer be wasted, especially these last months of drought have reminded us of this. However, there are those who have moved in advance and are looking for solutions to reduce the consumption of “blue gold”: in Friuli a project has been developed that is about to take off and which plans to use an asset that is usually dispersed while being available to all: rainwater. Irtef (Institute for research on educational and training techniques) took the field with this initiative, which together with other partners (first and foremost Cafc) took as a reference the approximately 220 thousand families of Fruli Venezia Giulia who have a garden or vegetable garden: these are non-professional subjects who, if they adopted the rainwater recovery system developed by IRTEF, could avoid the consumption of millions of cubic meters of drinking water. The details of this project were illustrated yesterday at a press conference in Udine

