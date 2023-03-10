The university seedbeds are spaces arranged for undergraduate students of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). in which they can initiate investigative processes around various areas of knowledge, guided by a teacher.

Under this premise and with the objective of evidencing the current panorama of university research in Bogotá and the country, THE NEW CENTURY spoke with Silvia Restrepo, Vice Chancellor for Research and Creation at the Universidad de los Andes; and with Margarita Cárdenas, Director of Research and Extension of the San Martín University Foundation.

According to the 2023 ranking of universities in Latin America presented by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), Colombia remained among the top ten positions on the continent – after Chile, Brazil and Mexico – thanks to the investigative work that universities such as the Andes have been developing for years. , the National and the Javeriana.

However, when reviewing the figures from these international lists, which, among other aspects, measure the research capacity of higher education institutions (HEIs), it is observed that Colombia is far below other countries in the region in this area. Hence the need to expand and formalize the investigative exercise, awakening the interest of students in the study of reality and the generation of new knowledge, a task that has been led by seedbeds and university research groups, who today, They seek to position the country as a benchmark for global research.

Criticism of the system

The Vice Chancellor for Research and Creation of the Universidad de los Andes pointed out that, in Colombia, the science, technology and innovation system is not a well-structured or mature system.

“In other countries there are several institutions in charge of research that complement each other and fulfill specific missions. For example, in Germany there are, in addition to the universities, the Max Planck institutes, the Leibniz institutes, among others, some in charge of basic research, others transference. In Colombia, since there are no different types, universities are called upon to do 90% of the country’s research. It is a great responsibility with the country”, asserted Silvia Restrepo.

He also added that the country’s investment in Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) is very low. “We continue at levels of only 0.22% of GDP and it is not enough to make Colombia the country of knowledge. However, despite this context, the universities have managed to develop interesting lines of research and development”, he said.

For her part, Margarita Cárdenas, Director of Research and Extension of the San Martín University Foundation; He asserted that the research panorama that the universities in Bogotá have advanced is encouraging.

“According to information from the results of Call 894 of 2021 of the Ministry of Sciences published on May 24, 2022, and the analysis carried out by the Observatory of the Colombian University (2022), 6,812 were endorsed, of which 5,950 met the requirements. requirements to be recognized research groups. Specifically, in Bogotá, at San Martín we have 1 research group on Production and Health in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (Prosavez) in category C and 1 research group from the Faculty of Health Sciences-Bogotá́ (Insafusm- Bogotá́) recognized,” he explained.

research topics

Silvia Restrepo pointed out that at the Universidad de los Andes they hire professors according to teaching needs, but each one is free to start his or her research project.

“At the Universidad de los Andes, the engineering faculty has traditionally been the largest, but we have research in all areas of knowledge and we have research centers that focus their questions on current issues such as artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, agri-food systems and the sustainable development goals”, he explained.

Likewise, Margarita Cárdenas indicated that since 2019, San Martín established the Institutional Research Lines as common categories of research within which are Human Development, Productive Development, Management and Entrepreneurship, Pedagogy, Health and well-being, Health and animal well-being. and Technology and innovation.

Among the specific themes that some of the researchers have developed are: Reproduction and biotechnology; Health, environment and animal welfare; Non-communicable diseases; Technology management and innovation; Psychology, health and quality of life, among others.

university research

The Vice Chancellor for Research and Creation of the Universidad de los Andes maintains that the best recipe for university research is to have the best students, highly trained professors, and the physical and investment resources for ideas to prosper.

For his part, Cárdenas asserted that research has always contributed to the development and strengthening of educational processes and has been responsible for giving meaning to the practice of most areas of knowledge, from medicine to law, including for technology, innovation and art.

“The key for a university investigation to be successful lies in the fulfillment of the minimum methodological components for its elaboration: clear identification of the research problem, statement of the general and specific objectives, and the research methodology that will be implemented. It is also essential that researchers carry out an exhaustive bibliographic review of the existing literature on the research topic. Additionally, the presentation and analysis of the results must be presented clearly, concisely and be directly related to the objectives and research question”, she explained.

Articulation of schools with HEIs

The last degrees of high school in colleges are of the utmost importance for the preparation of students before entering the university. Under this premise, Silvia Restrepo pointed out that it is important to awaken scientific curiosity and computational thinking early on.

“Training in computer skills is not learning to program or use computers, it is developing a way of thinking based on how algorithms are built. This structure of organized and critical thought will be the best competence that we can give young people to face a changing environment. It is also important to put the schools in dialogue, especially the teachers of the last years with the university professors of the first semesters so that the transition is as smooth as possible and we increase those chances of success in the HEIs.“, held.

For her part, Margarita Cárdenas pointed out that the investigative culture should be promoted from primary and secondary education, among other things, due to the ease that current technology offers to access knowledge and strengthen the investigative skills of their students.

“Schools must provide their high school students with the necessary basic tools to carry out research projects, so that they methodologically prepare students in their research skills. This will allow the articulation between the baccalaureate and the higher education offered at a university to be simple but useful enough to demonstrate real progress in the students”, he explained.

Likewise, he added that, in any case, the guidance provided by the schools should encourage curiosity and creativity in their students, promoting their intellectual development, and by the HEIs, the creation of strategic alliances with the educational institutions that They train students in high school, for example, through extracurricular activities, elective courses, leveling courses, among others.

