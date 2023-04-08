The environment is currently in a worrying situation due to human action. Since the Industrial Revolution, the emission of greenhouse gases has increased significantly, leading to global warming and climate change that has serious consequences for the natural world. In addition, air, water and soil pollution, deforestation and overfishing are major problems that contribute to environmental degradation.

Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing the planet, as it causes an increase in global temperature that affects ecosystems, biodiversity and natural resources. Extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods and more intense storms, are becoming more common, with serious consequences for food security and access to drinking water in many countries.

Air, water and soil pollution is also a major problem, the emission of polluting gases and particles by industry and transport affects air quality and the health of people and animals. In addition, water and soil pollution affects aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems and has serious consequences for human health.

Deforestation and overfishing are major problems that contribute to environmental degradation. The felling of trees for agriculture, paper production and other human purposes is destroying the natural habitats of many species and affecting biodiversity.

On the other hand, excessive fishing of many marine species is depleting fishing resources and affecting the health of aquatic ecosystems.